Joe Burrow's ex-college star Olivia Dunne's latest TikTok video stuns NFL fans - "Dear lord"

By LaDarius Brown
Modified Jun 08, 2023 15:42 GMT
Gymnast Olivia Dunne impresses NFL fans with her moves on the balance beam
Move over Joe Burrow as gymnast Olivia Dunne could be the best athlete to ever represent LSU. Dunne posted a video to her TikTok page displaying both the athleticism and flexibility on the balance beam. The star gymnast performed several moves to the shock of many NFL fans.

These fans took to Twitter to express how impressed they were by Dunne and her moves.

dear lord twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…
I can’t stop watching this 😳 twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…
By golly twitter.com/DailyLoud/stat…
I’m taking my talents to LSU. Go Tigers twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…
LSU just got all the athletes huh twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…

Here's the video of Dunne showing off her moves:

More fans tweeted about the LSU star and her athleticism:

Gymnasts do it with control & precision - even a warm-up is knowing the power & precision of muscle strength. 👌👌👌🤸‍♀️💪🏼♥️ twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…
pretty girls go to lsu ! twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…
One of the tallest gymnasts I’ve ever seen twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…
Flexiblility and strength* twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…
You see flexibility (I do too) but the main takeaway for me is otherworldly shoulder/core strength because gotDAMN. twitter.com/DailyLoud/stat…

The TikTok star joined LSU's gymnastics team in 2021, showing how multi-talented she was. Dunne had All-America honors on the uneven bars in her freshman season and scored a 9.875 in her first-ever collegiate meet.

In her sophomore season, she added the floor exercise to her repertoire along with the bars. Dunne had a career-high in the floor exercise with a score of 9.900 in a meet against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

youtube-cover

Dunne participated in four of LSU's meets this year and is an All-American on the bars. She was absent from the school's season due to a number of injuries. The injuries included two torn labrums, a torn bicep, and a stress reaction in her leg.

Her gymnastics career began at the American Classic tournament at the age of 11 and placed 28th in the all-around event.

How does Joe Burrow's athleticism compare to Dunne's?

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is one of the NFL's best quarterbacks but doesn't quite have the athleticism of Dunne. He doesn't have the elite arm most quarterbacks have but the former LSU star has found himself to be one of the more accurate passers in the league.

Last season, he finished second in completion percentage at 68.3 per cent and led the league in the 2021 season at 70.4 per cent.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback also placed in the top five in yards (4,475), touchdowns (35), and game-winning drives (four) in 2022. It will be interesting to see whether Burrow can show off flexibility and athleticism like Dunne in 2023.

