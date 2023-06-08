Move over Joe Burrow as gymnast Olivia Dunne could be the best athlete to ever represent LSU. Dunne posted a video to her TikTok page displaying both the athleticism and flexibility on the balance beam. The star gymnast performed several moves to the shock of many NFL fans.
Here's the video of Dunne showing off her moves:
The TikTok star joined LSU's gymnastics team in 2021, showing how multi-talented she was. Dunne had All-America honors on the uneven bars in her freshman season and scored a 9.875 in her first-ever collegiate meet.
In her sophomore season, she added the floor exercise to her repertoire along with the bars. Dunne had a career-high in the floor exercise with a score of 9.900 in a meet against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Dunne participated in four of LSU's meets this year and is an All-American on the bars. She was absent from the school's season due to a number of injuries. The injuries included two torn labrums, a torn bicep, and a stress reaction in her leg.
Her gymnastics career began at the American Classic tournament at the age of 11 and placed 28th in the all-around event.
How does Joe Burrow's athleticism compare to Dunne's?
Joe Burrow is one of the NFL's best quarterbacks but doesn't quite have the athleticism of Dunne. He doesn't have the elite arm most quarterbacks have but the former LSU star has found himself to be one of the more accurate passers in the league.
Last season, he finished second in completion percentage at 68.3 per cent and led the league in the 2021 season at 70.4 per cent.
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback also placed in the top five in yards (4,475), touchdowns (35), and game-winning drives (four) in 2022. It will be interesting to see whether Burrow can show off flexibility and athleticism like Dunne in 2023.