Move over Joe Burrow as gymnast Olivia Dunne could be the best athlete to ever represent LSU. Dunne posted a video to her TikTok page displaying both the athleticism and flexibility on the balance beam. The star gymnast performed several moves to the shock of many NFL fans.

These fans took to Twitter to express how impressed they were by Dunne and her moves.

#Marcher @MarchersMedia twitter.com/dailyloud/stat… Daily Loud @DailyLoud LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her flexibility in new viral video LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her flexibility in new viral video 👀 https://t.co/Dsp9pXW8KI I can’t stop watching this I can’t stop watching this 😳 twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…

Clanorque @clanorque Daily Loud @DailyLoud LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her flexibility in new viral video LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her flexibility in new viral video 👀 https://t.co/Dsp9pXW8KI I’m taking my talents to LSU. Go Tigers twitter.com/dailyloud/stat… I’m taking my talents to LSU. Go Tigers twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…

Ty® @Ty_Rashad01 Daily Loud @DailyLoud LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her flexibility in new viral video LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her flexibility in new viral video 👀 https://t.co/Dsp9pXW8KI LSU just got all the athletes huh twitter.com/dailyloud/stat… LSU just got all the athletes huh twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…

Here's the video of Dunne showing off her moves:

More fans tweeted about the LSU star and her athleticism:

Alina 🌞 Starkov @AbyssRati0 🤸‍♀️ 🏼 twitter.com/dailyloud/stat… Daily Loud @DailyLoud LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her flexibility in new viral video LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her flexibility in new viral video 👀 https://t.co/Dsp9pXW8KI Gymnasts do it with control & precision - even a warm-up is knowing the power & precision of muscle strength.🤸‍♀️ Gymnasts do it with control & precision - even a warm-up is knowing the power & precision of muscle strength. 👌👌👌🤸‍♀️💪🏼♥️ twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…

Bulljive @organicallycool Daily Loud @DailyLoud LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her flexibility in new viral video LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her flexibility in new viral video 👀 https://t.co/Dsp9pXW8KI One of the tallest gymnasts I’ve ever seen twitter.com/dailyloud/stat… One of the tallest gymnasts I’ve ever seen twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…

squidward gameboy @enspyredLX Daily Loud @DailyLoud LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her flexibility in new viral video LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her flexibility in new viral video 👀 https://t.co/Dsp9pXW8KI You see flexibility (I do too) but the main takeaway for me is otherworldly shoulder/core strength because gotDAMN. twitter.com/DailyLoud/stat… You see flexibility (I do too) but the main takeaway for me is otherworldly shoulder/core strength because gotDAMN. twitter.com/DailyLoud/stat…

The TikTok star joined LSU's gymnastics team in 2021, showing how multi-talented she was. Dunne had All-America honors on the uneven bars in her freshman season and scored a 9.875 in her first-ever collegiate meet.

In her sophomore season, she added the floor exercise to her repertoire along with the bars. Dunne had a career-high in the floor exercise with a score of 9.900 in a meet against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Dunne participated in four of LSU's meets this year and is an All-American on the bars. She was absent from the school's season due to a number of injuries. The injuries included two torn labrums, a torn bicep, and a stress reaction in her leg.

Her gymnastics career began at the American Classic tournament at the age of 11 and placed 28th in the all-around event.

How does Joe Burrow's athleticism compare to Dunne's?

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is one of the NFL's best quarterbacks but doesn't quite have the athleticism of Dunne. He doesn't have the elite arm most quarterbacks have but the former LSU star has found himself to be one of the more accurate passers in the league.

Last season, he finished second in completion percentage at 68.3 per cent and led the league in the 2021 season at 70.4 per cent.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback also placed in the top five in yards (4,475), touchdowns (35), and game-winning drives (four) in 2022. It will be interesting to see whether Burrow can show off flexibility and athleticism like Dunne in 2023.

