Joe Burrow could be the victim of a rather surprising Super Bowl trend

Joe Burrow has likely dealt with a rollercoaster of emotions over the past few years.

After winning the National Championship with the LSU Tigers, he was then drafted with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

He immediately caught the eye of those around the league for his ability to learn and perform at the next level.

But a torn ACL would cut his impressive rookie campaign short. Leaving questions as to what type of quarterback he would be when he returned to the field.

Joe Burrow bounced right back and was seen as the reason the Bengals won the AFC North for the first time since 2015. This came after they placed at the bottom of the division rankings for years.

He took the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988, just the third time in franchise history. In just his second pro season, nobody thought Burrow could have that huge of an impact.

With the disappointment of their defeat also comes the question, what's next? Burrow's meteoric rise puts him in great company, but he could also fall victim to a less fortunate trend. That of quarterbacks who never return to the Super Bowl.

Can he lead the Bengals to another winning season and a trip to the big game? History, however, doesn't believe so.

Joe Burrow could be the next first time QB to not return to Super Bowl

ESPN @espn Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow played through a sprained MCL during Super Bowl LVI. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow played through a sprained MCL during Super Bowl LVI. https://t.co/E7W0lVMsOF

Super Bowl LVI featured two quarterbacks at different stages in their NFL careers. It took Matthew Stafford 13 seasons and a trade to the Los Angeles Rams to make it to the Super Bowl. Not only that, he hadn't even won a playoff game prior to this year.

For Joe Burrow, he has now won every playoff game that he has played in, except for the Super Bowl. But according to a deep dive into NFL quarterbacks and their records in the big game, a defeat in your first appearance could spell trouble.

The last 16 NFL quarterbacks who have lost the Super Bowl in their first appearance have never returned to play in it again. Of those 16, however, there are still four who are considered current NFL players.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who took the Rams to Super Bowl LIII, Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan and Cam Newton who returned to the Carolina Panthers this past season.

Burrow and his Bengals team are a young squad who seem to have the determination to get back to the Super Bowl again. But in the AFC North, anything can happen and it will definitely be a tough hill to climb.

