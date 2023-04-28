Joey Porter Jr. 40 time: Is 2023 NFL Draft prospect faster than Sauce Gardner?

No, Joey Porter Jr. is not faster than Sauce Gardner. The 2023 NFL Draft prospect is one of the quicker cornerbacks in this year's draft class, but Gardner would still beat him in a foot race. Porter Jr. posted a 4.46 Seconds 40-yard dash time in the 2023 NFL Combine, while Sauce Gardner posted a 4.41 last year.

The marks are pretty similar, but Sauce Gardner still comes out on top. With Joey Porter Jr. still on the draft board heading into Day 2, there's a slight possibility he could be teammates with Sauce Gardner and that would settle the debate of who the fastest cornerback is.

It's important to know if Porter Jr. can be as great a cornerback as Sauce Gardner was in his first NFL season. If Porter Jr. can do that, then one NFL franchise is about to get an elite CB for now and the future.

Joey Porter Jr. draft projection: How high could Penn State star go on Day 2?

Joey Porter Jr. is a highly competitive cornerback with a long, lean and springy frame. He can re-route the release and has the structure to cover big receivers in press-man looks. His delayed transitions and sluggish change of direction might put him in the conflict in off-coverages, so franchises must pay attention to matchups and schemes to curb a field full of yellow laundry.

Of course, there is space to improve, such as his tackle consistency in the run game, but he is known to finish tackles after a catch. Porter Jr. has scheme limitations but also has CB1 potential with more work if appropriately utilized.

His strengths include but aren't limited to:

Can win high-point challenges even from a trial position.

Closes the catch space when he's in place.

Matchup potential against pass-catching tight ends.

Possesses recovery and the length to swat away would-be catches underneath.

The most physical re-route in this year's draft.

While his weaknesses are:

Lacking change-of-direction quickness as an open-field tackler.

Needs some extra steps to plant and drive from the top of his drop.

Needs to be more twitchy to match a complex route.

Struggles to slide and match release quickness.

Too grabby at the top of the course.

At the moment, Joey Porter Jr. is still on the draft board heading into Day 2, as the Penn State star wonders where his NFL home would be. However, there are only a few prospects as heralded as he is. Hence, we do not expect him to stay on the draft board.

Projection: Early Day 2 Draft Pick

