Johnny Manziel says he felt “most empty inside” despite $8,248,596 contract with Browns

Johnny Manziel took the college football world by storm for two years while with Texas A&M. He parlayed his success with the Aggies into being drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The quarterback signed a four-year, $8,248,596 contract as a rookie with the Browns along with the fame. However, he revealed in a trailer for the upcoming Netflix docuseries 'Untold' that something was still missing despite those things:

"When I got everything that I wanted, I think I was the most empty I ever felt inside."

Manziel made his first NFL start in Week 15 of the 2014 seaason with the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. He went 10-of-18 passing for 80 yards and two interceptions in the 30 - 0 loss.

Johnny Manziel would start eight games over the course of his two seasons in the NFL. The Heisman Trophy winner also admitted that he equated partying hard to playing hard on the field.

The 30-year-old had 1,675 yards passing with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 games with the Browns from 2014 to 2015. He was cut by the team in March 2016 and none of the 31 teams signed him afterward.

Johnny Manziel and his post-NFL career

Manziel with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL

The former Browns quarterback found a new home in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2018. He appeared in five games with the team before joining another CFL team in the Montreal Alouettes.

Manziel started eight games with the Alouettes, throwing 1,290 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. However, he was later kicked out the CFL in February 2019.

Montreal stated that they were told by the league to end his contract because he breached an agreement which made him eligible to play. In 2019, he played two games in the now-defunct AAF with the Birmingham Irons.

Johnny Manziel was last seen playing in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) arena league last year.

