Jonathan Taylor trade package: Exploring top 3 offers Jim Irsay could accept for Colts RB

The Indianapolis Colts have a conundrum on their hands with Jonathan Taylor. He has officially requested a trade after meeting with Jim Irsay, something the team owner has said he will not be honoring. Nevertheless, the running back is clearly disgruntled and wants to leave.

It might actually be in the Colts' best interest to make a deal. Taylor is one of the top running backs in the league and is an unrestricted free agent next year. Theyr'e not competing now as they're going to begin building around the young Anthony Richardson.

It also allows them to avoid needing to pay a hefty sum to their running back when he becomes a free agent and he won't walk away for nothing, either. Here are some packages they might consider.

What packages the Colts could get for Jonathan Taylor

3) Myles Gaskin and picks

Myles Gaskin is a fine running back, but he's no Jonathan Taylor. Taylor would represent a tremendous upgrade and he doesn't come with potential baggage like Dalvin Cook. The Dolphins could send Gaskin and a second or third-round pick to the Colts and it would be hard to envision Jim Irsay passing that up. This would make the Dolphins a formidable offense and give the Colts a cheaper option in the backfield.

2) Picks from the Kansas City Chiefs

If the Kansas City Chiefs are interested in making it a repeat Super Bowl win, they'll consider a move for Taylor. He would be the best running back they've had in a good long while and he would be a rental and thus not cost as much as he might otherwise. A few mid-round picks, perhaps a second, could get the job done and further cement the Chiefs as the best offense in the league.

1) Breece Hall and picks

Aaron Rodgers and Jonathan Taylor would be a good pair

The New York Jets are clearly going all in on this season. They traded for Aaron Rodgers and built around him in an effort to make this a Super Bowl season. Breece Hall is going to begin the year injured in all likelihood, and he's not quite as good as Jonathan Taylor.

This would certainly be foregoing the future (Hall is in his second season) for right now, but the Jets already did that with Rodgers. Why not double down and give him one of the league's best running backs?

Hall and any sort of picks would probably be the best offer the Colts get. They could let Hall and Richardson grow together into a nice offensive core.