Jonnu Smith landing spots: Who should sign Falcons TE for 2024?

The Atlanta Falcons have released veteran tight end Jonnu Smith one season after trading for him. In return, the New England Patriots received a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

Smith finished the 2023 NFL season with 50 receptions for a career-high 582 yards and three touchdowns. His release cleared $6.5 million of cap space for the Falcons, per Spotrac.

Kyle Pitts’ presence diminished Smith’s role in Atlanta. However, he’s still a solid pickup for teams looking for a reliable target for short-yardage, third down, and red-zone situations.

But as he tests free agency, it remains to be seen if he can get anywhere near the four-year, $50 million contract he signed with the Patriots in 2021.

However, these NFL franchises must take a shot at getting him because his skill set addresses some of their glaring needs.

Best landing spots for Jonnu Smith

Smith played 17 games last season, indicating his excellent health. He missed eight games in seven seasons, a good sign of his availability. That aspect alone should command Jonnu Smith some attention as negotiations with free agents start on March 11. But while several teams could engage him in contract talks, signing with any of the following teams will be a win-win situation.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals couldn’t figure out their tight end situation. Three years ago, they had C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample. In 2022, they brought in Hayden Hurst and Devin Asiasi because Sample was on injured reserve. Last season, they signed Irv Smith Jr. and elevated Tanner Hudson to the active roster.

Smith, Sample, Hudson, and Mitchell Wilcox will be free agents by the first day of the 2024 league calendar (March 13). While who they re-sign is uncertain, the Bengals can take a shot at acquiring Jonnu Smith.

His presence in the short and intermediate routes will have defenders paying attention, giving Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase favorable matchups downfield.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth is impressive when healthy. However, he played only 12 games last season due to a hamstring injury. Likewise, Darnell Washington is more suitable as a blocking tight end. Smith can come in and help Pittsburgh’s offense.

More importantly, Smith already knows Arthur Smith’s system. The former Falcons head coach will be the Steelers offensive coordinator in 2024, replacing interim Eddie Faulkner. Regardless of who their starting quarterback will be, Jonnu Smith will be an asset.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers could lose Gerald Everett and Nick Vannett in free agency, especially if head coach Jim Harbaugh decides to clean house. Austin Ekeler’s impending departure robs Justin Herbert of another passing target.

Jonnu Smith can slide into the role that Everett could vacate, giving Herbert an additional read if Mike Williams and Keenan Allen attract extra defenders. But if the Chargers bring back Everett and sign Smith, Harbaugh will have the ideal players for two-tight-end sets.

Houston Texans

Dalton Schultz finished the 2023 season with 59 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers will earn some interested teams once he officially becomes a free agent. Bringing him back must be one of the Texans’ offseason priorities, especially after building chemistry with C.J. Stroud.

However, there’s a chance they might not get him back. Jonnu Smith is an equally-talented replacement should that happen. He will pick up where he left off in Atlanta and become one of Stroud’s reliable targets.