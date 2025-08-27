Jordan Addison Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Vikings WR amid suspension for violating NFL's substance abuse policy?

Jordan Addison has been a consistently reliable fantasy football wide receiver in each of his two years with the Minnesota Vikings so far. He is expected to serve in his usual role for the 2025 season, but will first need to serve a three game suspension. This obviously impacts his fantasy outlook, but he still comes with plenty of upside.

Should you draft Vikings WR Jordan Addison in 2025?

Addison fantasy outlook

Jordan Addison has finished as the WR20 and WR21 in his two NFL seasons with the Vikings. This makes him reliable in fantasy football, but his three game suspension will decrease his overall fantasy value.

The wide receiver did miss two games last year and still finished as the WR20 overall, so he has already proven capable of overcoming a relatively shortened season. He is still a solid pick in fantasy drafts, but managers who take him will need an alternative plan for the first three weeks.

Jordan Addison fantasy outlook in 2025

Addison is in a rare situation where he serves as the WR2 on his NFL team, but still makes for an excellent fantasy football pick. He proved that he can still make a major impact, despite playing across from Justin Jefferson, one of the best overall players.

His situation isn't unprecedented, as others like Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin have excelled in similar situations in recent years. Addison has totaled 133 receptions on 207 targets across two seasons with ten touchdowns in both of them. This suggests he can be counted on in 2025 after his suspension.

Is Jordan Addison a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Some managers may choose to fade Addison in their fantasy drafts this year due to his three game suspension to open the season. This creates an opportunity to draft him at a discounted price in relation to his proven value across the past two years.

Another potential risk associtaed with Addison is that the Vikings will be turning to JJ McCarthy as their new starting quarterback. This will be his third quarterback in as many years, but he posted similar numbers with the first two, so it's realistic to expect another solid performance.

Where should you draft Jordan Addison this year?

Addison vs Kupp vs Mooney

Addison currently ranks as the 91st overall and WR41 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. He has significantly outperformed this ranking in both of his two seasons so far, making him a major sleeper at his current ADP, despite his upcoming suspension.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking Addison in favor of many other wide recievrs that serve as the second option on tyheir NFL teams. This includes Cooper Kupp and Darnell Mooney, further proving Addison's favorable upside.

