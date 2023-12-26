Jordan Addison injury update: Latest on Vikings WR for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Jordan Addison, like seemingly every wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings touch, has proved to be a quality draft pick. In his rookie season, the wide receiver has a shot to reach 1000 yards. However, one prerequisite to that is staying healthy. Addison suffered an injury over the weekend, placing his health in doubt. How bad is the damage and could the wide receiver miss time? Here's a look at the latest.

Jordan Addison at San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Addison injury update

While TJ Hockenson appears to have suffered some bad news about his knee, Addison has gotten an encouraging outlook on his ankle injury suffered over the weekend.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler via Heavy, Hockenson's injury is "not good." Addison, meanwhile, is considered to be "week-to-week," per an Ian Rapoport post on Twitter/X. The injury appears to be an ankle sprain.

What happened to Jordan Addison?

The Vikings wide receiver suffered an ankle sprain on a pick-six returned for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Detroit Lions intercepted a pass intended for Addison, who pursued the defender. During the chase, another player crashed into Addison near the sideline, knocking him awkwardly to the ground.

The injury sent him to the locker room and he did not return to the game. However, he did manage to walk to the locker room, which is an encouraging sign. As for his return, it is unclear beyond it being a "week-to-week" situation. However, it appears highly likely that the wide receiver will miss at least some, if not all, of practice this week.

When will Jordan Addison return?

The injury is "week-to-week," which appears to be a step below "day-to-day." The former is a longer-term recovery than the latter, but beyond that, it is unclear at the time of writing just how much of a difference it is. Put simply, his availability is a big question this week, but next week seems like a bigger chance.

Of course, the Minnesota Vikings' playoff chances play a big role in the wide receiver's return timeline. The Vikings are still alive in the playoff chase. According to the NFL's playoff chances provided by Next Gen Stats, the team currently has a 30% chance. As long as they stay alive in the hunt, there remains a possibility that they'll rush the young wide receiver back to the fray.

However, if they get eliminated before Addison recovers, most would not be surprised if Kevin O'Connell shuts down Justin Jefferson's backup for the season.

