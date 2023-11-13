Jordan Hicks injury update: Latest news on Vikings LB

Jordan Hicks has been one of the defensive leaders for the Minnesota Vikings this season in addition to being one of their official team captains. He has started every game of the 2023 NFL season at linebacker and entered Week 10 having played nearly 100 percent of their defensive snaps.

However, his streak is likely to end after he suffered an injury against the New Orleans Saints that ended his most recent game early. Things apparently took a turn for the worse in the aftermath of the game, resulting in him being in the hospital with diagnosed department syndrome in his leg.

Hicks remains in the hospital under observation as of Monday.

Jordan Hicks injury update

Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks was officially removed from the Minnesota Vikings' Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury. It was announced that he had a shin contusion shortly after he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

According to head coach Kevin O'Connell, the medical staff became concerned when the swelling continued to get worse (via ESPN).

"O'Connell said that Hicks experienced significant swelling in the postgame locker room, raising concern from the team's medical staff. He was transported directly to a local hospital, where doctors recommended an immediate procedure," an ESPN report read.

"Compartment syndrome is diagnosed when swelling and pressure in the bruised area reach dangerous levels. It can lead to permanent muscle damage or worse if treatment is delayed."

The procedure was reportedly successful, but the medical staff at the hospital opted to keep him there for further evaluation. He spent Sunday night under observation and remained in the hospital on Monday, awaiting an update and potential release.

What happened to Jordan Hicks?

Hicks was first removed from the Vikings' Week 10 game against the Saints in the first quarter after apparently hurting his leg while making a tackle. His return was initially listed as questionable, but he was able to get back into the game shortly after.

He lasted about two more quarters before being removed again in the third quarter as his shin apparently continued swell and cause additional pain. Hicks was ruled for the remainder of the contest with a shin contusion and was later transported to the hospital after reportedly developing compartment syndrome.

When will Jordan Hicks return?

Hicks reportedly has yet to receive a release date from the hospital, let alone get clearance to return to the football field. This is still a developing situation and his response to the procedure and treatment will likely determine his availability for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

While his return date is currently unknown, he will be forced to miss at least one game. The Vikings have already ruled him out for their Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Rookie Ivan Pace Jr. is expected to fill in for Hicks while he recovers.