Jordan Love or Jared Goff, Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Outlook for QBs on Week 4 TNF

Jordan Love and Jared Goff play the lead roles in two contrasting narratives. Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions, a team that knocked on the playoff door last season but didn’t get in. Meanwhile, Love is proving his worth as a successor to four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers.

Love and Goff will match wits when the Lions and the Green Bay Packers play their Week 4 Thursday Night Football game. It’s gearing up to be an exciting match because both teams are at 2-1. But while Love and the Packers will enjoy home-field advantage, does he also have the edge over Goff in fantasy football?

Is Jordan Love a good pick in fantasy football Week 4?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love

Jordan Love is a viable fantasy football option for Week 4 because he will face a team ranked 19th in passing yards allowed per game. The Detroit Lions surrender 225.3 yards per game despite winning two of their first three matches.

But beyond that number, Love has been impressive in his first three games as the Green Bay Packers’ full-pledged starting quarterback. The Utah State product has 51 completions for 655 yards, seven touchdown passes, and only one interception.

However, his mobility adds another dimension to the Packers' offense, tallying 74 rushing yards and a touchdown. More importantly, he has led Green Bay to a 2-1 record despite injuries to Aaron Jones and Christian Watson. The Packers could have been 3-0 if not for a Younghoe Koo field goal in Week 2.

Therefore, Jordan Love’s solid output through Week 3 makes him a viable fringe starting quarterback or a high-end QB2 in fantasy football. Having a touchdown pass in each of his first three games is a nice bonus that comes with him.

Is Jared Goff a good pick in fantasy football Week 4?

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff

Goff might struggle in Week 4 against the Packers, a team ranked tenth in passing yards allowed per game through three weeks. That’s the level of coverage you’ll get from a team with Rasul Douglas, Darnell Savage, and Jaire Alexander.

However, Goff remains a good fantasy football pick for Week 4 because of his completion percentage. Despite losing their Week 2 game in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks, he deserves credit for completing 80 percent of his passes for three touchdowns.

The Pro Bowl quarterback completes 69.9 percent of his passes through Week 3. That accuracy will help him dissect the Packers' defense while playing on the road. He also has the confidence coming into Week 4 after leading the Lions to victory in Week 3 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

In that game, Jared Goff completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 243 yards and a touchdown. His interceptions could be a concern, especially since he had one each in Weeks 2 and 3. But if you are looking for a consistent yet under-the-radar quarterback for your fantasy football team, Goff is your guy.

He is an appealing option, considering he plays with David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam LaPorta.

Jordan Love vs. Jared Goff: Who Should I Start in Week 4?

Comparing Jordan Love and Jared Goff's projected Week 4 fantasy football points. (Image credit: Sportskeeda Start/Sit Optimizer)

While Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer has Jared Goff as the better option than Jordan Love, their projected Week 4 fantasy football points are not that far off. Goff is predicted to deliver 14.6 fantasy points on 219 passing yards, three rushing yards, and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Love is projected to have 13.9 points from 231 passing yards and a touchdown against the Lions. But with a result this close, choosing between them is essentially a toss-up.

While Jared Goff has been steady through Week 3, Jordan Love will be playing their Week 4 Thursday Night Football game at Lambeau Field, giving them a slight boost in confidence.