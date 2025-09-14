Jordan Mason or Aaron Jones Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for Vikings RBs explored

Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones are two potential fantasy football running backs to consider in Week 2 lineups. They currently play in a split backfield situation for the Minnesota Vikings and both of them proved to be valuable in their first game together last week. Here's which one is a better pick against Atlanta Falcons.

Is Jordan Mason a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Mason fantasy outlook

Jordan Mason proved his upside in fantasy football last year with the San Francisco 49ers while filling in for Christian McCaffrey in the earlier weeks of the season. He got off to a scorching start, finishing as the RB8 or better in three of his first four games. This likely played a major role in the Minnesota Vikings acquiring him during the offseason.

This creates an interesting situation where he will compete with Aaron Jones for touches in the backfield. They nearly split the workload in their first game together, with Mason receiving 16 total touches for 75 scrimmage yards. This makes him an intriguing pick on Sunday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons, though he will come with an alarmingly low floor.

Is Aaron Jones a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Jones fantasy outlook

Aaron Jones has been extremely reliable in fantasy football during his NFL career, including finishing as the overall RB23 or better in six of the past seven seasons. This includes his first campaign with the Minnesota Vikings last year, when he finished as the RB16 with a career high 1,138 rushing yards.

He did so as the primarily featured back for the Vikings, but Jordan Mason is expected to give him additional competition for touches this season. Jones was up for the challenge last week against the Chicago Bears, when he finished as the weekly RB11 despite only playing 50% of their offensive snaps.

Should I start Jordan Mason or Aaron Jones in Week 2 fantasy football?

Jones vs Mason

Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones enter Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football season with a similar outlook. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool recommends using Jones in PPR leagues as his expected receiving contributions contribute to him having the superior overall projections this week.

The Minnesota Vikings running back situation will be one for managers to keep a close eye on throughout the course of the season. They are seemingly sharing the worklaod for now, making Jones the preferred option due to his past successes, but one could potentially emerge as their featured option at some point.

