Jordan Mason or Elijah Mitchell: Who should you start in Fantasy Football Week 18?

Week 18 of the regular season is fantasy football championship time. Those who have made the best decisions in building the best starting lineup possible are still in the running for their league's crown.

However, the top players might not help them succeed, especially if their team gave them a breather for non-bearing games.

After clinching the NFC's top seed, the San Francisco 49ers are in that situation. Therefore, letting Christian McCaffrey sit out their season finale will ensure he's healthy during the Divisional Round.

Therefore, his fantasy owners who are still in contention won't benefit from his usually impressive production. In looking for replacements, they could consider other 49ers running backs like Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell.

They will have extended playing time against the Los Angeles Rams while McCaffrey rides the bench. Hence, who among them is the better option who could propel a fantasy team to success?

Is Jordan Mason a good fantasy pick in Week 18?

Mason's low usage rate through Week 17 is the only asset that makes him a good fantasy football pick in San Francisco's final regular season game. It means he's fresh coming into Week 18 and will have much to prove against the Rams.

Through two seasons with the 49ers, Mason has 77 carries for 428 rushing yards and four touchdowns. But having a big game against the Rams will spark attention from other teams looking to bolster their backfield rotation. After all, Los Angeles' NFC team ranks 12th in rushing yards allowed per game (105.7).

Other than being healthy coming into this match, there are better fantasy options than Mason this week, especially those in teams still fighting for playoff spots or seedings.

Is Elijah Mitchell a good fantasy football pick in Week 18?

Mitchell is a solid fantasy option because he has proven he can be a featured running back. Unfortunately, an MCL injury and McCaffrey's addition to the 49ers limited him to five games in 2022. His playing time dipped this season, resulting in only 61 carries for 229 yards and a touchdown through Week 17.

However, getting more playing time in Week 18 allowed Mitchell to flash the talent that allowed him to collect 963 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2021, his rookie season. Elijah Mitchell will likely start over Jordan Mason, giving him more snaps and opportunities to produce.

Jordan Mason vs. Elijah Mitchell: who should I start in Week 18?

Elijah Mitchell vs. Jordan Mason - Week 18 fantasy football projections

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer has Elijah Mitchell as the better option over Jordan Mason. They project Mitchell to have eight fantasy points on 48 rushing yards, two receiving yards, and a reception. Meanwhile, Mason is estimated to generate six points on 49 rushing yards.

But given these low scores, it's better to check the free agent list and find running backs with more consistent playing time than them. You can also try your luck in adding a starting running back from a team that is still fighting for a postseason spot.