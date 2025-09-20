Jordan Mason or Kenneth Walker III Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for RBs explored

Minnesota Vikings' running back Jordan Mason and Seattle Seahawks' RB Kenneth Walker are having solid starts to the 2025 NFL season, although their teams have struggled to find consistency in the first two weeks of competition.

Mason, who spent the first three seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, is filling in for Aaron Jones after the starting running back was placed on injured reserve, meaning he will be out for at least four games with a hamstring injury.

Walker is trying to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season, in which he was limited to 12 games. These are two interesting options for fantasy managers, but only one should be the starter in Week 3.

Jordan Mason vs. Kenneth Walker III: Who should I start?

Jordan Mason fantasy outlook for Week 3

Jordan Mason enters this matchup with 98 yards rushing on 24 carries and zero touchdowns. He leads the team in rushes and yards over quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Jones. Mason has been the heart and soul of the Vikings' running game and with Jones out of the picture, his impact should become bigger in the next few weeks.

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the weakest defenses in the NFL, which has allowed 22 points per game to running backs. Mason may be in for a terrific day against the AFC North franchise.

Sportskeeda's fantasy analyzer says Walker should start.

Kenneth Walker III fantasy outlook for Week 3

Despite sharing touches with Zach Charbonnet, Kenneth Walker III is the clear RB1 for Mike MacDonald. He ranks second in rushes behind Charbonnet (27 to 23), but when it comes to yards, Walker is the clear leader (125 to 57). Unlike Mason, he has found the end zone this season, scoring a touchdown in two games.

The New Orleans Saints also have a weak defense and have allowed 18 points per game to the running back position. Walker can also have a day against the NFC South franchise and lead the Seahawks to a big win.

Jordan Mason vs. Kenneth Walker III final verdict

Sportskeeda's "Who Should I Start" tool has Kenneth Walker III winning this matchup by only 0.7 fantasy points. Both players face two teams with poor defenses that can make their job easy. Walker has Charbonnet by his side, while the Vikings signed Cam Akers to add depth to the running back room. Taking everything into account, Mason should be the starter in this matchup.

