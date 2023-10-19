Aaron Rodgers has been very vocal on his stance against the vaccines. During his weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show, the quarterback has often spoken about why he doesn't like the vaccines.

Rogers has also called out Dr. Anthony Fauci and also faced backlash for it. However, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is a fan of Rodgers and praised the four-time NFL MVP taking a different approach from others when it comes to life.

Here's what Poyer said on the Pat McAfee Show:

"Keep having A-Rod on, love listening to him, He's talking about real stuff. Waking these people up."

McAfee added:

"Dr. Anthony Fauci was the most powerful human on Earth just a few years ago and now on Tuesdays, he's got to sit in his house with his team and be like, What is this fu**ing a**hole football player talking about?"

Jordan Poyer said:

"We have to talk about it and it needs to be continuous conversation for us to talk about for us to continue to evolve as a human. As humans, it's not me versus you or this versus that. It's us together, figuring this out together, continuing to talk and continue to learn..."

Aaron Rodgers' success can be attributed to the fact that he has never tried to conform to the norm. The New York Jets quarterback hasn't been shy about disclosing his unconventional approaches to problems, and despite criticism, he remains confident in his research.

Aaron Rodgers eyeing an early return from injury

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets

After all the excitement in New York throughout the offseason for Aaron Rodgers' debut with the Jets, everything came tumbling down in Week 1. The quarterback suffered an Achilles injury on the first drive of the season, and was ruled out indefinitely.

Rodgers was supposed to miss the entire season, but he is currently on pace to return later this season. This has been made possible by the quarterback not taking the normal approach of recovery and has tried other unconventional ways.

Last week he was seen throwing the football on the field, and it left everyone stunned. Whether or not the Jets will make the playoffs remains to be seen, but if they do, Rodgers will likely play for them during that period.

