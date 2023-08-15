Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush’s Botox claim gets slammed by fans: “Girl, we have eyes”

Rachel Bush recently came under fire for claiming that she has not had any cosmetic procedures.

The wife of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is known for sharing her opinions and bikini pictures on her social media accounts. While she has a lot of followers, some fans did not like when Bush claimed that all of her beauty was natural. They found her alleged claims misleading, as they think that some of her surgical procedures are evident to the eye.

Many people said that the reason Rachel does not need to put makeup on is because she already has eyelash extensions, botox fillers, and hair extensions. They were also not impressed by her skincare brand, LeaLa Natural Skincare.

Rachel Bush admitted that she was offered a considerable amount of money for a peculiar project

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer enjoys a strong companionship with Rachel Bush. However, the question was raised: could she potentially transcend her role as a personal partner and assume the virtual persona of an AI girlfriend for a broader audience? Alternatively, is such a notion something she would even contemplate?

Recently, the Instagram influencer revealed that she was offered a lot of money to create an AI version of herself. She wrote on her X, formerly known as Twitter, timeline:

"The amount of $ I’ve been offered to make an AI girlfriend version of myself that interacts (using my voice) with people….this concept is wilddd to me."

These remarks emerged in direct reaction to a post shared on platform X, envisioning a future scenario where artificial intelligence (AI) would supplant the existing entertainment industry by 2030.

Implicitly, this transformation is anticipated to yield substantial profits for the driving forces behind the burgeoning AI revolution. The comparatively modest human contingent engaged in this paradigm shift is anticipated to attain a form of enduring recognition, akin to the way in which figures like Rachel Bush are remembered for their contributions to the venture.