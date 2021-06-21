Josh Allen contract extension a win-win for Buffalo Bills and star QB

Josh Allen's rookie year was shaky, as evident from the fact that he threw ten touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Since then, however, Allen has thrown 57 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. His touchdown totals have doubled year-over-year.

While the numbers have seen an uptick, those have effectively translated into results. The Buffalo Bills have been in the playoffs twice in three seasons with Allen and have come within one game of the Super Bowl. Having proven his credentials, Josh Allen is now set to hit the mother lode.

Salary cap woes

Josh Allen may be in for a hefty paycheck, but the Buffalo Bills are in an awkward position, cap space-wise. The Bills are facing a season in which the NFL's allotted salary cap space is shrinking. This season, the maximum cap space for each NFL team is $182.5 million; the Buffalo Bills are hovering around $200 million, according to Spotrac.

No matter how you slice it, the Buffalo Bills will likely need to give Allen a longer deal to fit his salary under the cap. For example, a $40 million salary stretched over five years is a much smaller cap hit per year than a $40 million cap hit stretched over two years.

The Buffalo Bills will likely need to take this approach when they sign Josh Allen to his new contract. With Dak Prescott having set an NFL record earlier this year, Josh Allen could be in line to set a record of his own.

What Josh Allen is in for

The most likely scenario here is Josh Allen getting a seven- to ten-year deal similar to the one the Kansas City Chiefs handed Patrick Mahomes. Instead of front-loading the contract, the deal will likely need to back-load a lot of the money. This will help Buffalo navigate around salary cap issues and give Josh Allen job security for the long-term at the same time.

To help counteract the lack of money today, the dead cap will likely need to be higher than other deals similar in magnitude to assure Allen that he will receive the money later.

The Buffalo Bills' biggest goal will be to assure Josh Allen that his wait will be temporary. It will also give Allen the type of long-term job security that most NFL players can only dream of.

Josh Allen

Lastly, by stretching out the salary, it could allow the Buffalo Bills to sign more stars when the salary cap increases in later seasons. A loaded roster will only help the Bills and Josh Allen in their quest to reach the Super Bowl, increasing the quarterback's bargaining power for his next contract.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha