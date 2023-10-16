Josh Allen injury update: Latest on Bills QB for Week 7 fantasy football 

The Buffalo Bills escaped Week 6 with a win, but starting quarterback Josh Allen got hurt during the game. Allen was pulled from the game by the concussion spotters but was able to return. However, following the Bills' 14-9 win over the New York Giants, Allen had to go for X-rays.

With that, what is his status for Week 7?

Josh Allen injury update

Josh Allen had to get checked for a concussion

Josh Allen was pulled from the Buffalo Bills Week 6 game against the New York Giants. After being hit by Bobby Okereke, Allen hit his head on the turf.

After getting up, Allen was pulled from the game by the concussion spotter and he went into the blue medical tent. The star quarterback only missed two plays as he was cleared to return.

However, after the game, Allen was seen going to get X-rays, which was a surprise given that he played the entire second half.

What happened to Josh Allen?

As of right now, it's still uncertain what exactly happened to Josh Allen's shoulder which made him get an X-ray.

Allen was able to play the entire game, other than the two plays he missed when he was getting checked for a concussion. He did fall on his shoulder a couple of times, so it could have been him just landing awkwardly on one play.

However, after the game, Allen said the injury happened during the second quarter. X-rays after the win also showed nothing concerning and head coach Sean McDermott told the media that "things are heading in a good direction.”

When will Josh Allen return?

As of right now, Josh Allen should be back under center for the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 against the New England Patriots.

After the game, Allen was asked by reporters if he had any concern about the injury and he quickly pointed to the fact he played the entire game.

"I played the entire second half."

If Allen can't go next week, it would be Kyle Allen as the Bills' starting quarterback. But, for now, all signs point to Josh Allen playing next week in what many fantasy owners are hoping will be a bounce-back game.

