Josh Allen's new contract outranks record deals signed by Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott

On Friday, Josh Allen joined both Mahomes and Prescott in the record books by agreeing to a six-year, $258 million extension with the Buffalo Bills.

The 2020-2021 NFL season is the year for quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott signed massive deals. Mahomes and Prescott are both set to make $40 million this season.

Compensation update on Josh Allen new deal that @mortreport reported on: it’s a six-year deal worth $258 million, including $150 million guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/KXcgliKYAI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2021

Allen's new deal outranks both Prescott and Mahomes. Josh Allen will receive $100 million in guaranteed money at signing. That's more than the $95 million Dak earned from the Cowboys.

Allen's contract has a total guaranteed amount of $150 million. That surpasses Patrick Mahomes' $141.5 million he received in his record-breaking contract.

Two more quarterbacks are hoping they receive similar deals this season. Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield are both working on extensions with the Browns and Ravens, respectively.

Josh Allen's new deal helps both Mayfield and Jackson when it comes to negotiating their latest deals. Unfortunately, only Lamar Jackson will receive a contract close to Allens.

The question is, did the Buffalo Bills make the right decision by signing Allen to this massive deal?

Did the Buffalo Bills make the right decision by signing Josh Allen to a $258 million deal?

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen has been nothing less than perfect over the past two seasons. He has led the Buffalo Bills to back-to-back playoff appearances, while also leading them to their first AFC East division title in 20 plus years.

We’ve agreed to terms with QB Josh Allen on a six-year extension through 2028‼️ #BillsMafia



Details: https://t.co/Xc5b9Fnncw pic.twitter.com/XymAWDMkXD — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 6, 2021

The Bills finished the season 13-3 and came one game shy of making the trip to the Super Bowl. Josh Allen put together a successful season, passing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. His performances during the 2020 season earned him the massive contract extension.

The Buffalo Bills know they've got something special with Josh Allen. The former Wyoming quarterback is well worth $258 million. Without Allen, the Bills can't compete for a Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs also thinks the extension is well deserved. Diggs posted a series of tweets congratulating Buffalo's franchise quarterback on Friday. Diggs' career has gone to the next level since joining forces with Allen in Buffalo.

Buffalo enters the 2021-2022 NFL season as the favorite to win the AFC East for the second straight year. They're also the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs winning the AFC Championship again. The Bills took one step closer to achieving their dream of making a Super Bowl appearance by signing Allen to an extension.

Edited by Rohit Mishra