Josh Allen or Tua Tagovailoa: Who could score more fantasy points in Week 3?

Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa have been two of the top fantasy football quarterbacks during the 2023 NFL season so far. Allen has dominated with his usual mix of dual-threat contributions, while Tagovailoa has been lighting it up in the passing game. Each of them will look to keep things rolling in Week 3, but will have to do so in fairly challenging matchups.

Quarterbacks are always among the most important fantasy players in lineups each week due to their consistently massive scores. Starting the right quarterback can be the direct difference between winning in losing.

This means managers debating between Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3 should carefully weigh all of the various factors.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer can help navigate this important process.

Is Josh Allen a good pick in fantasy football Week 3?

Josh Allen

It's hard to go wrong when considering plugging Josh Allen into a fantasy football lineup. He has consistently been one of the top quarterbacks, as well as one of the highest-scoring overall players, in fantasy football leagues over the past four years entering the 2023 NFL season.

His unique blend of being one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the league, paired with having one of the strongest arms, makes him an extremely valuable fantasy asset.

Allen has recorded more than 100 carries for the Buffalo Bills in each of the past four seasons. This has resulted in exceeding 400 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in all of them, while also surpassing 750 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons. This alone would put him among the top quarterbacks in fantasy football, but his elite passing numbers separate him from most of the other options.

In addition to his incredible rushing numbers, Allen has also eclipsed 4,250 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns in each of the past three seasons. This means he can run like Jalen Hurts, while also passing like Joe Burrow, demonstrating how truly unique of a weapon he has been.

This is exactly why he was among the most targeted quarterbacks early on in fantasy football drafts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

This year has been much of the same for Josh Allen, as he's off to yet another promising start to his fantasy campaign. In just two games so far, he has totaled 510 passing yards, 43 rushing yards, and four touchdowns.

It's also important to note that three of those four touchdowns came last week when he destroyed the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a much-needed bounce-back game after a disappointing performance against the New York Jets.

Up next for Josh Allen in Week 3 is a road contest against the Washington Commanders, who are off to a surprising 2-0 start to their 2023 season. The Bills' superstar quarterback will have to deal with one of the best pass-rushing defenses in the entire NFL, but this should also open some rushing lanes for Allen to take off on the ground.

The Commanders' defense also offers an opportunity for Josh Allen to show off his powerful arm, as covering the deep ball has been one of their biggest weaknesses. Through two games this year, they are allowing the most yards per passing attempt in the NFL.

This matchup seems to play to Allen's strengths as he looks to build off his strong QB7 finish in fantasy football last week. As usual, he's one of the best quarterback options in Week 3.

Is Tua Tagovailoa a good pick in fantasy football Week 3?

Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa has consistently been one of the best pure passers in the entire NFL over the past two years whenever he has been healthy enough to stay on the football field. Unfortunately, that has been his biggest challenge, as multiple concussions forced him to miss extended time for the Miami Dolphins last year.

He's also been unable to complete a full season without injury during his career, but will look to do so in 2023 after using the offseason to primarily focus on his long-term health. So far, so good for the 2023 NFL season so far, though it has only been just two games.

It's also important to remember that when he was healthy in 2022, he was among the favorites to win the NFL MVP award, so his ceiling is among the highest of all quarterbacks this year if he can avoid further injuries.

Tua Tagovailoa has also quietly been one of the best overall fantasy football quarterbacks due to his absolutely elite efficiency playing the position. Prior to his extended absence in 2022, he was leading the NFL in completion percentage, as well as yards per attempt, creating a rare combination for any quarterback.

This helped him post an impressive 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns, despite appearing in just 13 games and only finishing 10 of them.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback is back at it again for the 2023 NFL season. In two games, he has completed 65 percent of his passes for 715 yards and four touchdowns with an impressive 102.9 passer rating. This includes a QB1 finish in fantasy football in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers before a difficult matchup against the New England Patriots' stout defense last week.

Up next for Tagovailoa in Week 3 is another challenging defense in the Denver Broncos. Working in his favor is the fact that two of their stars, Frank Clark and Justin Simmons, are both out with injuries.

This should give him an excellent opportunity to have another big game and improve on his already impressive QB6 overall ranking for the 2023 fantasy football season. He also gets the benefit of playing the game at home, rather than having to compete in a hostile road environment at Mile High Stadium.

Josh Allen vs. Tua Tagovailoa: Who should I start in Week 3?

Josh Allen vs. Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3

According to Sportskeeda's Optimizer, Josh Allen makes for a better fantasy football quarterback option than Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. While Tagovailoa is projected to post bigger passing numbers than Allen this week, it's the rushing expectations that make the biggest difference in their overall outlooks.

Tagovailoa, as usual, isn't expected to do much damage with his legs, with the Optimizer predicting just 5.5 rushing yards. Allen, on the other hand, is projected to show off his usual combination of passing and rushing. This is what makes him the better option this week. It's also why he consistently ranks among the top fantasy football quarterback options every week.

Rushing upside is one of the biggest assets for any fantasy quarterback. It significantly raises their weekly ceiling, while also lowering their floor. Josh Allen has been one of the best examples of this. His legs are a big reason why he's finished as a top-two quarterback in each of the past three consecutive fantasy football seasons.

While Tagovailoa is still a strong option in fantasy lineups this week, he doesn't offer quite as much upside as the dynamic Allen.

