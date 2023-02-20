Josh Gordon XFL contract: How much will the former NFL WR make?

Receiver Josh Gordon once had more receiving yards in a single NFL season than Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens combined. Gordon is currently playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL. He caught six passes for 74 yards and a touchdown on Sunday night.

Seattle completed 54 passes in total in a 22-18 loss to the DC Defenders. Gordon caught his lone touchdown after a scramble that ended with a desperate backhanded flip to Gordon.

On January 1, 2023, Gordon was chosen by the Seattle Sea Dragons in the sixth round of the XFL Supplemental Draft.

Based on the information provided, we do not have all of the contract's details. However, his base salary will be around $59,000, which includes a salary per game and a bonus per win.

His total earnings will include a benefits package worth $20,000, according to reports. However, if he is inactive on a gameday, he will be paid $1,500 per game.

Josh Gordon's vast NFL experience

Despite his brief and problematic collegiate career, Josh Gordon was chosen by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft. The receiver had a great rookie year, hauling in 50 passes for 805 yards and five scores.

However, Gordon was suspended for two games in 2013 after testing positive for a prohibited substance. He nonetheless went on to have his most successful season, compiling 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns while being named to the All-Pro first team.

That would end up being Gordon's NFL career peak. He was detained by police in 2014 for driving while intoxicated; as a result, he was suspended for 10 games. A further infraction of the league's substance abuse rules resulted in a season-long suspension in 2015.

During his absence from the squad, Josh Gordon failed a second drug test; as a result, he was not allowed to return. He didn't make another NFL appearance until 2017. One game into the 2018 season, his run with the Browns came to an end.

Gordon then became a journeyman. He spent the majority of both the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the New England Patriots. Following a knee injury, he was released by the Patriots, although he later returned with the Seattle Seahawks.

While struggling with additional suspension issues, Gordon missed 2020 and didn't return to the field until signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. That offseason was followed by a brief stint with the Fan Controlled Football League's Zappers.

