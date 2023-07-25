Josh Jacobs career earnings: How much wealth has Raiders RB amassed in NFL career? 

Josh Jacobs was reportedly seen Monday morning taking a flight away from Las Vegas. He has informed those associated with him that he has no immediate plans to come back.

Jacobs, who topped the league in runs last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, was unable to come to a long-term agreement by the deadline.

On March 6, the Raiders put the franchise tag on Jacobs, which indicates that if he comes back, he would play on a $10.1 million contract this year. By July 25, veterans are expected to report to training camp; the next day, camp commences.

Jacobs is not on good terms with the team Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs reportedly left Las Vegas and will work out on his own.Jacobs is not on good terms with the team pic.twitter.com/voMBj4AHBv

It should be noted that the Raiders passed on the chance to pick up Jacobs' fifth-year extension in the spring of 2022 and keep him under contract through 2023 at a $8 million salary. Jacobs then went out and finished first in the league in rushing.

Jacobs was selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and has established himself as a superior offensive weapon in Las Vegas.

With the Raiders, the 25-year-old inked a four-year, $11,933,398 contract that had a $6,698,836 signing bonus, $11,933,398 in guaranteed money, and an annual salary of $1,957,288. Jacobs has earned a total of $11,933,398, according to Overthecap, in his short but productive NFL career.

2020: 1,065 yards and 12 TD's (Pro Bowl year as well)



2021: was hurt most of the season but was the reason we made the playoffs



2022: 2000 yards/ made history



Josh Jacobs deserves the money. 2019: 1,150 yards and 7 TD's2020: 1,065 yards and 12 TD's (Pro Bowl year as well)2021: was hurt most of the season but was the reason we made the playoffs2022: 2000 yards/ made historyJosh Jacobs deserves the money. pic.twitter.com/o94ehEkgy4

Josh Jacobs' potential extension

Running backs carry a lot of risks, and as the league has evolved into a passing league, teams have started to see the best running backs as potentially replaceable. Giving a guy like Jacobs a long-term contract when an emergency measure is available might not be logical from an administrative viewpoint because running backs often fade out early.

This is bad for Jacobs, though. When he is 26, he will be qualified for a long-term extension. However, he's not likely to get it right now.

When compared to other top running backs in the league, Jacobs appears to be in line for a sizable paycheck if the team decides to eventually extend an offer to him. He might receive a four-year, $52 million deal, along with a salary of $13,000,000.

