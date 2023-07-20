Professional athletes try numerous ways to extend their careers, and Kirk Cousins is no different.

The veteran Minnesota Vikings shot caller is a multiple-time Pro Bowler and one of his generation's most consistent quarterbacks. Cousins uses a brain training program called neurofeedback to give him an edge on the gridiron.

In this article, we look into neurofeedback as we analyze how it can improve productivity. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

What is Neurofeedback?

Neurofeedback is also known as EEG biofeedback. It's a non-invasive technique that provides individuals with real-time information about the brain's electrical activity, allowing them to learn self-regulation of their brainwave patterns.

Neurofeedback involves using sensors to measure the brain's electrical activity, typically through an electroencephalogram, and providing feedback to the individual in the form of visual or auditory signals.

During a neurofeedback session, the patient engages in specific activities or mental tasks while observing their brainwave activity on a computer screen. The feedback guides the individual toward desired brainwave patterns associated with improved cognitive function, emotional regulation and performance.

This treatment aims to teach the brain to self-regulate and optimize its functioning. It has been used in various applications, including addressing conditions and improving cognitive abilities and sports performance, assisting with the ability to remain focused, which Cousins mentions when talking about neurofeedback.

Most sports, including American football, rely heavily on mental performance and steady emotions. Players must not only be in peak physical performance, they need to make numerous split-second decisions that require calmness, clarity and focus. That's why neurofeedback is a helpful practice for a high-class athlete.

Kirk Cousins' professional football legacy

Kirk Cousins was drafted by the Washington Redskins as the 102nd overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Cousins was selected in the fourth round and was seen as a decent backup QB option coming into the NFL. However, the Michigan State University alum had other plans and quickly became one of the key cogs in the Redskins' system. He might have spent the first three years of his career as a backup to Robert Griffin III, but he hasn't looked back since.

Kirk Cousins is a four-time Pro Bowler. He was the 2015 NFL completion percentage leader and owns numerous Washington Redskins franchise records. Furthermore, he shares two NFL records with Matthew Stafford: most game-winning drives in a single season (eight) and most fourth-quarter comebacks in a single season (eight).

These days, Kirk Cousins slings the rock to the highest-rated wide receiver in Madden, Justin Jefferson, who's just entering his prime.

