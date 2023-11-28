Josh Metellus Vikings contract: How much does CB earn in Minnesota?

Josh Metellus, a safety with the Minnesota Vikings, signed a new deal to begin the 2023 regular season.

The player's representatives, Ryan Matha and Drew Rosenhaus, declared during the off-season that their client had accepted a contract extension with the Vikings.

According to Spotrac, the agreement is a two-year extension valued at up to $8 million, which includes a $3 million signing bonus, $5.1 million in guaranteed funds, and an average salary of $4 million annually.

"My wife and I couldn't even sleep last night, we were so happy," Metellus said following his Vikings contract extension. "We were able to live this dream and manifest a lot of things, so it's quite great for us to watch things come to pass. It's our fourth year here. I want to spend my entire career here."

The Vikings selected the 25-year-old safety in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played collegiate football for Michigan, starting 37 games. Throughout his career, he totaled 187 tackles, including nine tackles for loss.

Metellus has spent the most of his tenure in Minnesota as a key member of the special teams. Last year, he started three games and recorded 42 tackles, one interception, and five passes defensed.

Metellus is in the midst of his fourth season with the Vikings in 2023. So far, he has racked up 90 solo tackles, 41 assists, one sack, two interceptions, and three fumble recoveries.

Josh Metellus' career earnings

The talented safety was approaching the end of his rookie deal. But after the team brought in Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator, Metellus was given the opportunity to play a more active role on defense during the preseason. In September, he accepted a two-year contract extension, solidifying his status as one of the team's core players.

Metellus signed a four-year rookie deal with the Vikings in 2020. According to Spotrac, the contract was worth $3.4 million, with a signing bonus of $160,256 and an average yearly salary of $863,814.

Josh Metellus must have increased his career earnings to $6.5 million by the conclusion of the 2023 season, per Spotrac.