Julian Edelman bets $100K on a dream Buccaneers vs Patriots Super Bowl 

Former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman remains loyal to his old team and quarterback. On Tuesday, a tweet from br_betting revealed Edelman had placed a $100,000 bet on the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing in the Super Bowl.

This bet could pay off for Edelman, as both teams are in the playoffs. But there's a chance he chose those teams due to Tom Brady being the Buccaneers quarterback and the Patriots being his old team.

Edelman will now wait until Feb. 13 to see if his parlay will pay off. If it does, he could make five times the amount he wagered and walk away with $545,000.

Despite his bet, Julian Edelman appears to be taking the Patriots for a Super Bowl win

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman and Brady are as close as two former teammates can be and have been for the last decade. Edelman did everything Brady wanted in a wide receiver and had the same worth ethic to win as head coach Bill Belichick.

That work ethic led to winning three Super Bowls as a trio.

Interestingly, the 35-year-old decided to place a wager on the Buccaneers making the Super Bowl. Edelman became an analyst after retiring and was asked whether he thought the Buccaneers would repeat at New Year's. He said,

“Nah, I don’t think they’re gonna repeat this year. I mean, I think the team is getting depleted right now.”

Having claimed his belief Brady's Buccaneers wouldn't repeat, Julian Edelman likely believes the Patriots will wind up victorious. Another reason it's surprising to see him choose the Buccaneers to make it is that Edelman and Brady are going through a rough patch in their friendship.

WBZ Boston Sports @wbzsports Julian Edelman Reveals 'Beef' With Tom Brady, Picks Against Buccaneers As Repeat Super Bowl Champions boston.cbslocal.com/2021/12/30/jul… Julian Edelman Reveals 'Beef' With Tom Brady, Picks Against Buccaneers As Repeat Super Bowl Champions boston.cbslocal.com/2021/12/30/jul…

But Julian Edelman has a good chance of getting his wager correct depending on how the playoffs go. The Patriots face the Buffalo Bills Saturday, a foe they know inside and out.

The Buccaneers drew the Philadelphia Eagles, who will also play Saturday in a favorable matchup for Brady.

The biggest question is whether Mac Jones is capable of being the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to lead their team to the Super Bowl.

Also Read Article Continues below

For the Buccaneers, facing the Patriots in the Super Bowl would be a dream matchup that would be a massive ratings success. People will flock in from across the world to see Brady and Belichick battle on the grandest stage in sports.

Edited by LeRon Haire