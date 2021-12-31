"We have a beef right now" - Julian Edelman says not all is well between him and Tom Brady

Former New England Patriots wide receiver turned NFL analyst Julian Edelman and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady are quite familiar with one another. But Edelman says there is beef between him and the 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

On the show Inside the NFL, the former wide receiver was asked whether or not Brady’s Buccaneers were going to win back-to-back Super Bowls. His response was:

“Nah, I don’t think they’re gonna repeat this year. I mean, I think the team is getting depleted right now.”

Fellow panelist and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall asked Edelman if Brady called him to come to Tampa Bay. At that moment, Edelman hinted that things weren't well between him and the 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback at the moment.

In answering Brandon Marshall's question, Edelman said:

“Nah, Tom hasn’t called me. And in fact, you know … we have a little beef right now.”

When pressed for more details from fellow panelists, Edelman stated:

“We’ll leave it between us. But we have a beef right now. I can’t [share what it’s about.] I can’t kiss and tell! I can’t kiss and tell, like someone said.”

Given the injuries at the wide receiver position for the Buccaneers, maybe inquiring about Edelman wasn't the worst idea in the world.

Writer Dan Toomey likes the idea of a Brady-Edelman reunion:

Dan Toomey @DanT_NFL So Tom Brady is down his slot receiver for the rest of the year.



Tampa Bay will be without Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the remainder of the 2021 season. He is out with a torn ACL.

Godwin suffered the injury in Tampa Bay’s Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 9-0. In that same game, wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury, but he should be ready for the playoffs.

Brady and Edelman in New England

Brady and Edelman both played for the New England Patriots. They were teammates for 11 years and won three Super Bowls together. Edelman is second in NFL playoff history with 1,442 receiving yards. Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice has the most with 2,245 yards.

The former Patriots wide receiver is also second in playoff receptions with 118 while Rice had 151.

In total, Brady and Edelman has 580 receptions, 6,311 receiving yards, and 41 touchdowns in 127 career games together.

