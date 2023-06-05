While Tom Brady is known as a fitness freak, Julian Edelman recalled when he challenged the seven-time Super Bowl winner to a beer-chugging contest.

The slot receiver recalled in a recent episode of the “Games With Names” podcast:

"I do remember challenging him to a beer-chugging contest. He's got, I mean, we've seen it on late-night TV. He's a good chugger. I'm like 22 or 23, like 'Hey Brady, I want you.'"

Edelman recalled it happening either in 2009 or 2010. What he’s sure of, though, is that they clinched a playoff spot after defeating the Buffalo Bills in a snowy road game.

Upon further research, it was discovered that the Brady versus Edelman competition happened in 2010. They defeated the Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium, 34-3, to clinch the AFC East. However, they couldn’t find a hotel because of the ongoing International Ice Hockey Federation World U20 Championships in Buffalo.

Tom Brady and the Patriots settled in Rochester, New York, about an hour’s drive from Buffalo. The team went to Dinosaur BBQ, where Edelman challenged Brady.

Edelman continued:

"He looks at me and says, 'You want me?' I said, 'Yeah, I want you.' He says, 'Line 'em up.' We line them up, and we chug. It's a very fast chug by both. And I guess I lost because of DQ."

"He [Brady] said that some of the beer was in my chest, which I could have sworn I saw some of the beer on his chest. But it was close, and it was a snapshot finish. He ended up taking the win."

The Patriots finished the 2010 regular season at 14-2, earning them a Wild Card bye. Unfortunately, they lost at home to Mark Sanchez and the New York Jets in the Divisional Round 28-21.

Julian Edelman’s co-host, Sam Morril, compared Tom Brady’s victory to an NFL win via pass interference. The 12-year veteran wideout agreed and challenged the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player to another chugging faceoff.

"It's kind of what it felt like. So, if you listen to this, Brady, I want you back. I wanna run it back. I wanna run it back. I want a rematch. We'll do like a coconut drink or something if it makes him come out here and do it."

The Tom Brady-Julian Edelman partnership helped revive the Patriots’ championship ways

While they are beer-chugging competitors off the field, the tandem achieved championship glory on the gridiron. Brady and Edelman were vital figures in the Patriots dynasty’s resurrection.

They’ve won three Super Bowls in five years, doubling Tom Brady’s total to six before leaving the franchise after the 2019 season. But that successful run might not have happened if Edelman had signed with the San Francisco 49ers after the 2013 season.

Meanwhile, Edelman was the Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl LIII, finishing with 10 receptions for 141 yards to defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

Brady and Edelman remained close even if they both retired as players. Edelman even went to Brady’s recent beach getaway with former Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola.

