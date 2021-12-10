NFL DFS picks: Julio Jones and other players who are sleepers for Week 14

DFS sleepers are valuable to balance out your roster between paying up for certain positions and finding value at other positions. DFS managers seek out unique lineups for GPP or even cash games in order to have any success.

Week 14 potentially has decent value due to matchups and players who figure to rebound from injury and round out their volume in the offense. We examine several sleepers for you: one quarterback, one running back, and two wide receivers who should return more value than the price set for them.

DFS sleeper picks for NFL Fantasy Week 14

#1 - Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints ($5,600 DraftKings | $7,700 FanDuel)

Taysom Hill is dealing with a mallet finger, and as unpleasant as that sounds, he should be playing against a horrid New York Jets team/defense.

Hill does not need to complete 20+ passes or throw for a lot of yards to be fantasy relevant. The Saints simply need to be in goal line situations where Hill can run some TDs in.

While star running back Alvin Kamara is on track to return this week, both players should have value against a plus matchup in the Jets. Hill is the cheaper player of the two, and this makes him the sleeper candidate for the quarterback position. Roster him in DFS with confidence.

Michael F. Florio @MichaelFFlorio Katherine Terrell @Kat_Terrell Taysom Hill opted to wear a splint for about 8 weeks vs. getting the surgery. Doing some reading on mallet finger and essentially you cannot allow the finger to bend at all for 6-8 weeks via the splint, then you wear a splint at night for another 4-6 weeks. 12 or so weeks to heal Taysom Hill opted to wear a splint for about 8 weeks vs. getting the surgery. Doing some reading on mallet finger and essentially you cannot allow the finger to bend at all for 6-8 weeks via the splint, then you wear a splint at night for another 4-6 weeks. 12 or so weeks to heal Taysom Hill gonna have a Mac Jones passing stat line but a Jonathan Taylor rushing one against the Jets this week 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/kat_terrell/st… Taysom Hill gonna have a Mac Jones passing stat line but a Jonathan Taylor rushing one against the Jets this week 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/kat_terrell/st…

#2 - Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos ($5,900 DraftKings | $6,700 FanDuel)

Running back Melvin Gordon III reportedly returned to limited practice and could be on track to return this weekend against a terrible Detroit Lions defense. Whether he returns to 1A status remains to be seen as rookie Javonte Williams displayed plenty of tantalizing moves and potential last week.

For this DFS price, Williams is still in sleeper territory, so fantasy managers can still get value out of the young ball carrier.

#3 - Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans ($5,400 DraftKings | $6,500 FanDuel)

Julio Jones is back from injury. Fantasy managers have heard this before, but even so, his low DFS price is too good to pass up. Stack him with quarterback Ryan Tannehill against a beatable Jacksonville Jaguars defense.

With fellow wide receiver AJ Brown injured, Jones should be a top target for a Titans team seeking to continue its winning ways without its top two offensive weapons in Brown and running back Derrick Henry.

For DFS, Jones is a sleeper candidate this week and beyond until he can consistently stay on the field and redeem his good name.

#4 - Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets ($5,900 DraftKings | $6,300 FanDuel)

The rookie receiver is banged up, but in the event he plays this week, wide receiver Elijah Moore still enjoys sleeper DFS prices because of the team he plays for and the carousel quarterbacks throwing him the ball.

Zach Wilson will be under center, and last week proved that despite limited time together, Wilson will look Moore’s way often. With Corey Davis out, Moore will enjoy the targets and the volume of work.

Also Read Article Continues below

For DFS, take Moore with confidence against a beatable Saints defense that is 5th in fantasy points given up to wider receivers.

Edited by Piyush Bisht