NFL DFS picks: Antonio Gibson and other players who are sleepers for Week 13

DFS sleepers are valuable to balance out your roster between paying up for certain positions and finding value at other positions. Unique lineups are the name of the game for GPP or even cash games in order to have any success.

Week 13 has plenty of value due to matchups and players who figure to see a larger share due to injuries. We examine several sleepers for you: one quarterback, two running backs, and two wide receivers who should return more value than the price set for them.

DFS sleeper picks for NFL Fantasy Week 13

#1 - Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers ($5,700 DraftKings | $6,600 FanDuel)

The 49ers are rolling along and looking to continue their winning streak. Garoppolo’s play in the last few weeks has been efficient and provides a solid floor. This week against the Seahawks, look for the 49ers to find some success through the air, and Jimmy to return value and then some. For this price, DFS players can roster Jimmy G as a sleeper and pay up at other positions.

#2 - Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team ($5,700 DraftKings | $6,200 FanDuel)

Gibson has standalone DFS value, but JD McKissic suffered a scary injury on Monday night and could be out, or even limited, this weekend.

If McKissic is out, Gibson’s value skyrockets due to more opportunities. The game against the Las Vegas Raiders figures to be a shootout, so expect Gibson to have a possible smash game. At his current DFS price, Gibson is a sleeper this week, and fantasy players should not hesitate to roster the Football Team running back.

#3 - Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins ($5,800 DraftKings | $6,400 FanDuel)

Myles Gaskin quietly put together two solid weeks in a row of fantasy relevance. Newcomer Phillip Lindsay did not into Gaskin’s workload significantly (yet), but as a sleeper, the Dolphins' starting running back has a plus matchup this week against the New York Giants' run defense.

#4 - Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders ($5,800 DraftKings | $6,400 FanDuel)

With Darren Waller nursing an injury and possibly out week-to-week, Renfrow is the primary beneficiary in the passing game. Even with Waller in the lineup, Renfrow is a solid DFS start this season. He does not have much of a ceiling, but against the Washington Football Team this week, Renfrow should eclipse 75 yards and find himself in the endzone. At this low price point, the Raiders’ top wideout is a sleeper that DFS players should not forget to roster this week.

#5 - Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers ($5,700 DraftKings | $6,500 FanDuel)

It seems like it was ages ago when Mike Williams lit up the fantasy scoreboard early in the 2021 NFL season. After last week’s semi-rebound performance, the targets indicate that the Chargers are trying to get Williams involved and back on track. While Keenan Allen offers elite stability and a high floor for fantasy purposes, Williams, when in form, provides more of a higher ceiling and smash spot. The Cincinnati Bengals this week and their high over/under will be a good spot to take a shot at Mike Williams finding the endzone once or twice. DFS players cannot ignore this low price.

Edited by Piyush Bisht