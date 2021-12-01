NFL Rumors: NFL insider reveals the three likely landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022

The San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been the QB for the team since 2017. Garoppolo has a 28-12 record as a starter, including leading the team to the Super Bowl in 2019 versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Garoppolo went 20 for 31 for 219 yards with a TD and two INTs as they lost 31-20. The former New England Patriots QB was expected to enter the 2021 season as the 49ers QB. However, GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan drafted QB Trey Lance as the third overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. With essentially one foot reportedly out of the door, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport names three teams that are in the market for Garoppolo.

Sam Hustis @SamHustis Did Jimmy Garoppolo see the report that the 49ers intend to trade him after the season?



"No I didn't. I was worried about the game. But I appreciate the heads up."

Garoppolo to the Houston Texans

Rapoport told the radio station KBNR that a major reason Jimmy G could be traded to the Texans is due to the connection between the QB and the Texans GM Nick Caserio. Rapoport explains the logic here:

“Nick Caserio in Houston obviously had Jimmy Garoppolo in New England together, so that would make some sense whenever they trade Deshaun Watson.”

On the QB depth chart in Houston, you have QBs Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills, the latter of whom was drafted in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft. Taylor is the starting QB and started five games (2-3 record) while Mills has started the remaining six (0-6). Neither one could be in the future plans for the teams, and Garoppolo would be an immediate upgrade over both Taylor and Mills. Offensively, they are last in the NFL.

Sterling Bennett @49ers_Access



The #49ers received trade offers for QB Jimmy Garoppolo at the Trade Deadline with one offer including a 3rd-round pick, per @RapSheet Rapport added, the 49ers may be able to recoup a 2nd-round pick if Garoppolo continues to play well.

Garoppolo to the New Orleans Saints

The logic here for Rapoport is the connection between head coach Sean Payton and Jimmy G and their alma mater:

“[Sean] Payton and Garoppolo are co-alumni, they went to the same school [Eastern Illinois University], and I know Payton likes a smart quarterback who can get rid of the ball fast.”

What would make this work is that the Saints, with their defense, might be a QB away from contending in the NFC South as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady is 44-years-old and every other team is rebuilding. Getting Garoppolo would place them in a position to contend again after losing QB Drew Brees to retirement. The Saints are 27th in the NFL in passing yards.

Grant Cohn @grantcohn "Absent a Super Bowl run, which at this point still is theoretically possible, this is the 49ers' plan next season: Start Trey Lance, trade Jimmy Garoppolo."

Garoppolo to the Denver Broncos

If Broncos GM George Paton doesn't get Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason, Rapoport says:

“As far as possible landing spots, I would say Denver makes sense if they don’t get Aaron Rodgers”

It has become clear that Paton does not see QB Drew Lock, the team’s second round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, as their franchise QB. The Broncos traded for QB Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers to be the starter. The team is 6-5 and in second place in the AFC West. The determining factor for whether the Broncos pursue Jimmy G or not is how Bridgewater finishes the season and the availability of Rodgers. One thing is for sure: the 49ers will have suitors for Jimmy G as they look to move forward with Lance in 2022.

