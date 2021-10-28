5 players who have surpassed expectations so far in 2021 NFL season ft. Ja'Marr Chase

Every player entered the 2021 NFL season with a certain level of expectation. They were based on several factors such as past performance and team situation. Some players have surpassed them while others have struggled to meet them. Here are five players who have exceeded expectations in the 2021 NFL season.

#5 - QB Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Davis Mills was drafted by the Houston Texans as a prospect for a possible role in the future. He was never supposed to be a starter in the 2021 NFL season, but circumstances forced him into the position. Deshaun Watson is dealing with issues off the field and his replacement, Tyrod Taylor, was injured early in the 2021 NFL season.

Rivers McCown @riversmccown David Culley on Davis Mills/QB: "It's extremely important for the entire football team, you know, to know that when you go out there that particular guy is going to do his job ... I feel like, in Davis, we have a guy like that, that in the future could be that kind of guy." David Culley on Davis Mills/QB: "It's extremely important for the entire football team, you know, to know that when you go out there that particular guy is going to do his job ... I feel like, in Davis, we have a guy like that, that in the future could be that kind of guy." https://t.co/zQhM7BpDEf

All things considered, Davis Mills has done a good job filling in as a starting quarterback sooner than expected. He has statistically held his own with five other rookie quarterbacks who were all drafted in the first round, while he was selected in the fourth.

#4 - CB Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

Trevon Diggs showed great potential in his 2020 rookie season. He got better as the season progressed and recorded three interceptions over his last five games. He entered the 2021 NFL season with expectations of being a solid cornerback, but he has taken things to the next level.

PFF @PFF Trevon Diggs leads the NFL with 7 INTs through Week 6 🔒That’s more than 23 NFL teams have TOTAL Trevon Diggs leads the NFL with 7 INTs through Week 6 🔒That’s more than 23 NFL teams have TOTAL https://t.co/6gqbADApGk

He currently leads the NFL with a massive seven interceptions. He is three interceptions clear of second place. He has also scored two defensive touchdowns this season and is an early candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

