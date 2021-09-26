5 NFL players who need to prove their mettle in Week 3

As the weeks go by, the pressure is piling on some players to up the ante in Week 3. Over the first two weeks of the regular season, certain NFL players have underachieved or have yet to impress. Many factors play into this, but five NFL players have something to prove this week.

5 NFL players who need to turn things around in Week 3

#1 RB Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys

There were justifiable excuses for Elliot's underperformance last season. The Cowboys played most of the year without quarterback Dak Prescott and also had a ton of injuries to the offensive line.

Both of those problems have been solved, but in two games so far, Elliot has still not bounced back. In fact, he has fewer yards on more touches than Tony Pollard.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Ezekiel Elliott on being happy for Tony Pollard’s success: “It’s a brotherhood. Every week we all got the same goal … win football games. I see the work he puts in. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team, and he’s very talented. He deserves to go out there and play well.” Ezekiel Elliott on being happy for Tony Pollard’s success: “It’s a brotherhood. Every week we all got the same goal … win football games. I see the work he puts in. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team, and he’s very talented. He deserves to go out there and play well.”

Pollard has clearly looked more explosive, and even more effective, than Elliot after two games this year. In their Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys will be without Michael Gallup. Additionally, Amari Cooper will be playing with hurt ribs. As a result, Elliot could see more touches than usual. He has an opportunity to get back on track and is one of the NFL players to watch this week.

#2 QB Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts took a major risk when they traded for Wentz this offseason. After two games, they are still without a win and their offense is only averaging 20 points per game.

Wentz has already committed two turnovers and been sacked six times, both of which were issues for him in Philadelphia. Based on expectations with his new team, Wentz is one of the most disappointing NFL players this year.

Zak Keefer @zkeefer Quenton Nelson on Carson Wentz: "His toughness, shoot — all the times he’s gotten hit, all the times he’s gotten up? It’s on a different level. He hasn’t complained once. We need to be better up front ... if we give him more time, he can play even better." Quenton Nelson on Carson Wentz: "His toughness, shoot — all the times he’s gotten hit, all the times he’s gotten up? It’s on a different level. He hasn’t complained once. We need to be better up front ... if we give him more time, he can play even better."

#3 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

Edwards-Helaire had a ton of hype around him when he was drafted into the high-powered Chiefs offense. He was decent in his rookie season but is off to a very slow start this year. He is averaging only 3.3 yards per carry, his longest rush being only nine yards, and has zero touchdowns. He will need to do better if he wants to continue his role as a feature back in Kansas City.

#4 QB Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team

Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to be the starting quarterback because Washington did not trust Heinicke to take over that role. Now that Fitzpatrick is injured, the job belongs to Heinicke for now.

He has played fairly well in his limited action, but he has something to prove to remain a starter going forward. He is in one of the most interesting situations of all NFL players at the moment.

#5 QB Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

There were big shoes to fill in New Orleans when Drew Brees retired this offseason. Winston exceeded expectations in his first start for the Saints while throwing five touchdowns in a blowout over the Green Bay Packers.

Week 2 of NFL action was a completely different story when he threw two interceptions in an ugly loss to the Carolina Panthers. Winston is one of the NFL players with the most to prove this week as the Saints look to garner some respect.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha