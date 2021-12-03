"Just let him be what he wants to be for god’s sakes!" - Tom Brady reveals wife Gisele Bundchen shot down QB's plan for Jack

Tom Brady had a huge reason to be excited over the Thanksgiving weekend, and it had nothing to do with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers picking up an exciting win. Instead, it had to do with his alma mater Michigan doing the seemingly impossible and beating Ohio State.

Brady spent several years quarterbacking the Wolverines before starting his legendary NFL career. He remains a big supporter and revealed an interesting anecdote about watching the Michigan win with his family.

Brady explained, while talking on his podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, how he was thrilled when seeing Michigan win and fantasizing about how his son, Jack, could one day bring the Wolverines to glory as well.

“I had a little future Wolverine, my son Jack, sitting on the bed with me as I was jumping around and we were wrestling and I said, ‘That’s where you’re gonna be! You’re gonna be in the Big House someday. You’re gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan,'” Brady said.

Brady's son Jack is 14 years old, and it is likely that he will get an offer to go to Michigan if he wants it. His dad is a legend of the game, and the younger Brady will surely get a chance with the Wolverines, even if he doesn't end up being a top quarterback prospect.

But Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, shot down Brady's fantasy for his son.

Gisele Bundchen keeps Tom Brady in reality

“And my wife was like, ‘Just let him be what he wants to be, for God’s sakes!’” Brady said. “It was a great day for our family.”

Brady's son is 14 years old and may feel a ton of pressure to live up to his dad's legacy, which sounds impossible. That is true for anyone seeking a football career in the future. So it is great to see Bundchen step up and make sure Brady keeps this in mind as his son begins a more high-profile life.

Younger NFL fans may not even realize Brady was a Michigan quarterback, and that is fair, considering he left the school after the 1999 season. Brady has been in the NFL for over 20 years, and his legacy spans generations of fans.

This whole exchange with his wife seems like a regular one that happens between most dads, moms, and sons. Brady just has the luxury of knowing his kid can get into his alma mater, or most top colleges, because of his name alone. The same is true for LeBron James' kids.

Bundchen is also used to spending her life in the spotlight and seems like a great mom in general. Having her around to pump the brakes on her husband's grand dreams for his teenage son is a great added bonus. Perhaps, Jack has no desire to play football or to attend the University of Michigan.

Excitement was running high, but it seems Brady learned his lesson while enjoying Michigan's big win with his family.

Edited by Windy Goodloe