Justin Herbert or Baker Mayfield Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored

The competition between Baker Mayfield and Justin Herbert is tough. Both quarterbacks won their Week 1 matchups in 2025 and will play away from home on Monday Night Football. While this gives you enough time to decide on your starter, this could be the pick that wins your game.
Is Justin Herbert a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?
The start of the season was excellent for the Chargers quarterback. He produced an impressive display against the Kansas City Chiefs, winning his first game against Patrick Mahomes since 2021. He did so in a neutral venue, with the teams traveling to Brazil for their Week 1 matchup.
His numbers were excellent. Herbert threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover. He also added 32 yards on the ground, including the game-winning play. He's likely to have another great performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, who don't boast the same defensive power as Kansas City.
Is Baker Mayfield a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?
Despite the fact that the Buccaneers won their Week 1 game, keeping the same level of efficiency will be a tough task for the quarterback. Mayfield will be up against a strong Houston Texans defense, which kept Sean McVay's offense in check on Sunday.
However, his numbers are hard to ignore. He threw three touchdowns, passed for 167 yards and ran for another 39, without a single turnover during the game. He should get enough opportunities to impress on Monday despite a tough opponent.
Who to pick between Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield
for Week 2?
Our Who Should I Start tool believes the Chargers quarterback will hold the smallest of the edges in Week 2. He's projected to score less than a point more than Mayfield, but these are the margins that you have to find in fantasy football.
Their numbers look similar. But the Chargers' passer threw the ball more efficiently in Week 1 and is likely to do it again playing in a closed stadium. With this being the final game of the week, your fantasy football victory may come late, but Herbert gives you a great chance to celebrate.
