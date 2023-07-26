Justin Herbert contract: Why the Chargers QB deserves the blockbuster deal of $262,500,000?

Justin Herbert is going to have a lot of money coming his way in the next few years. It is confirmed the Los Angeles Chargers offered Justin Herbert a new five-year deal worth $262.5 million, and he agreed to the new contract before the training camp began. He has now overtaken Lamar Jackson as the league's highest earner. The first-round pick from 2020 has clearly shown his long list of talents in his first three NFL seasons.

Many would have figured Hebert's 6'6 frame could throw a football more beautifully than anyone. His deep throws quickly went viral on social media, and many jaws were dropped. In 2020-21, Hebert won the Offensive Rookie Year of the Year Award and may have had one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history, with 31 touchdowns to 10 interceptions The role that Philip Rivers forever filled is now in safe hands.

In 2021-22, Herbert continued his fine form, dominating with 38 touchdown passes and over 5000 passing yards. The Chargers, unfortunately, lost a Sunday Night classic to the Raiders to miss out on the playoffs. The blueprints for success were created in this season, and they were implemented in the following year.

Despite carrying injuries, Justin Hebert did get his team to the playoffs in 2022-23. It was a mediocre season for his standards, but he led the Chargers to 10 wins and the playoffs. We all know what happened in the playoffs as the Chargers blew a massive lead to the Jaguars in Duval. The Chargers were close to a crack at their rival Chiefs in the postseason.

Justin Hebert has been able to hang with Patrick Mahomes, but ultimately the Chiefs' QB gets the last laugh. The Chiefs have won the previous three games against the Chargers by just one possession. Only Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert have been able to be on par with Mahomes consistently.

Justin Herbert has shown brilliant leadership skills at a very young age in his career. The pressure on him is immense as he is expected to be as good as the Charger's long-time quarterback Philip Rivers. Hebert is not close to being as seasoned a veteran, but he is on pace to surpass Rivers.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers have a demanding schedule in 2023

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Chargers have not rolled the lucky dice regarding opponents in 2023. The powerhouse Bills and newly led New York Jets will pose a severe challenge in 2023. Miami is going all in for a ring with all their trades in the last year. So, four challenging games await LA in the new season.

The Chargers must play the Ravens and Titans, as all three finished second in their division in 2022. Finally, an unpredictable NFC North division awaits the Chargers.

The Detroit Lions are rearing unforeseen optimum going into this year and will prove tricky for LA. The unpredictable Broncos and Vegas Raiders will also be two good teams in the AFC. It will not be easy in the 2023-24 season, but Justin Herbert will be ready.

