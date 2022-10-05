40 Best Justin Jefferson-inspired fantasy football names you should try out in 2022

Another NFL season and another chance to pick an attractive fantasy football team name for managers. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson has brought some engrossing fantasy football names this season.
We provide the best names that can be used for your fantasy team if you have Jefferson on your roster. The 23-year-old has looked promising for the Minnesota Vikings this season and will continue to do so.
Take a look at the top 40 fantasy names for Justin Jefferson below -
- Justin Passing
- Justin Awe
- President Jefferson
- Justin a pinch
- Jjettas
- JJ - All the Way
- Justin the nick of time
- The Jeffersons
- Fathers and Jeffersons
- Justin the name of love
- Jefferson Airplane
- Justin Time
- Jefferson Starship
- Must Win With Justin
- Liberty and Justins for All
- Jets
- The Playmaker
- Purple Reign
- Griddy Dancer
- Jefferson's Monticello
- JefferSon of a Gun
- Justin Case
- JJeffs
- Big J
- Justin Do It!
- No Justinfication
- Truth and Justins for All
- McGriddy
- Justinfied
- Griddy Griddy Bang Bang
- Griddy Fly for a Vikes Guy
- Twin City Griddy Committee
- The Justin Credibles
- Big Old JJet Liner
- Tig Ol Griddys
- Grindler On The Roof
- Bennie an The JJets
- Get Griddy With It
- Jefferson AirRaid
Where to draft Justin Jefferson in fantasy football 2022?
At 23, Justin Jefferson has become one of the most commanding wide receivers of the season. He has jumped to No.2 on the fantasy wide receivers list with an ADP of 6.19. The only player ahead of him is Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams) with an ADP of 5.19.
With high expectations for himself, Justin is yet to display his peak talent. He has averaged 91.4 receiving yards a game in his entire career and 95.1 YPG in the last year. So it is highly advisable to draft him for your fantasy this early in the campaign.