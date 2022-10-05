40 Best Justin Jefferson-inspired fantasy football names you should try out in 2022

Another NFL season and another chance to pick an attractive fantasy football team name for managers. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson has brought some engrossing fantasy football names this season.

We provide the best names that can be used for your fantasy team if you have Jefferson on your roster. The 23-year-old has looked promising for the Minnesota Vikings this season and will continue to do so.

Take a look at the top 40 fantasy names for Justin Jefferson below -

Justin Passing

Justin Awe

President Jefferson

Justin a pinch

Jjettas

JJ - All the Way

Justin the nick of time

The Jeffersons

Fathers and Jeffersons

Justin the name of love

Jefferson Airplane

Justin Time

Jefferson Starship

Must Win With Justin

Liberty and Justins for All

Jets

The Playmaker

Purple Reign

Griddy Dancer

Jefferson's Monticello

JefferSon of a Gun

Justin Case

JJeffs

Big J

Justin Do It!

No Justinfication

Truth and Justins for All

McGriddy

Justinfied

Griddy Griddy Bang Bang

Griddy Fly for a Vikes Guy

Twin City Griddy Committee

The Justin Credibles

Big Old JJet Liner

Tig Ol Griddys

Grindler On The Roof

Bennie an The JJets

Get Griddy With It

Jefferson AirRaid

Where to draft Justin Jefferson in fantasy football 2022?

At 23, Justin Jefferson has become one of the most commanding wide receivers of the season. He has jumped to No.2 on the fantasy wide receivers list with an ADP of 6.19. The only player ahead of him is Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams) with an ADP of 5.19.

With high expectations for himself, Justin is yet to display his peak talent. He has averaged 91.4 receiving yards a game in his entire career and 95.1 YPG in the last year. So it is highly advisable to draft him for your fantasy this early in the campaign.

