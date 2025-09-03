Justin Jefferson Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should I start Vikings WR amid hamstring injury concerns?

Justin Jefferson has been an offensive dynamo for the Minnesota Vikings ever since they drafted him in 2020. He has been the team's unquestioned primary weapon, most notably peaking in 2022 when he was adjudged Offensive Player of the Year after leading the NFL in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809).

Hamstring and chest injuries limited him to just ten games (nine started) in 2023, but he still managed to breach 1,000 yards. He returned to his elite form in 2024, catching over 100 passes for over 1,500 yards and scoring double-digit touchdowns.

However, there is a new development that threatens to derail Jefferson's prospects of continuing to dominate on the field in 2025.

Throughout training camp, he had been dealing with a hamstring injury, leading the Vikings to rest him for much of the preseason. However, it did not really come to the forefront until Tuesday, when Ben Goessling, insider for the Minnesota Star-Tribune, described the issue as "a long-term maintenance thing" on KFAN 100.3's The Paul Allen Show:

"I wonder if they will mitigate any of that. ...We're going to see him continue to get stretched out, I imagine. There will be a lot of practices where during the brief open period for the media it'll be, 'OK, where is he?' — and he's inside getting stretched out or he may be outside in the side tent doing those things."

The question is, will it also affect Jefferson's fantasy value?

Justin Jefferson's 2025 fantasy outlook

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

According to FantasyPros, Justin Jefferson is expected to continue dominating defenses to the tune of 1,443 yards and 9/10 touchdowns on 103 catches.

Such production makes him a consensus WR2 for the second year in a row - a feat made more impressive by the quality of the quarterbacks he will have played with in that span: former perceived draft bust Sam Darnold and incoming sophomore JJ McCarthy.

His hamstring issue, however, threatens to end such aspirations before the season can truly begin. So should fantasy bettors still start him, knowing that his injury may worsen?

Should I start Justin Jefferson in 2025?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

It depends on how Jefferson's injury progresses and how his backfield partners perform.

With Jordan Addison suspended for the first three games for violating the substance abuse policy, returnee Adam Thielen is expected to have a vital role in the early part of the season. But should his teammate's situation worsen, he and Addison may end up being the top duo.

Still, one can only hope that Jefferson recuperates quickly and regains his elite form, making himself a valuable fantasy starter.

