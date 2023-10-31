Justin Jefferson injury update: Latest on Vikings WR for fantasy football return

Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson's injury has been a hot topic in the NFL for a few weeks. The perennial All-Pro wideout has been out of action since his side's Week 5 defeat to Kansas City, a game where he suffered a hamstring injury.

In this piece, we will give you the latest update regarding Jefferson's injury, as well as a possible return date for the fantasy football cheat code. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Justin Jefferson Injury Update

According to NFL insider Hayden Winks, Justin Jefferson is coming back sooner rather than later. This news comes via a segment where flow insiders at NFL Plus were discussing journeyman quarterback Josh Dobbs' trade to the Minnesota Vikings.

That should come as good news for Minnesota Vikings fans, as the franchise needs all the help they can get following their 4-4 start to the season. Furthermore, the Vikings recently lost franchise QB Kirk Cousins to a season-ending hamstring injury, so they'll need all the help they can get from Jefferson and the rest of the squad.

What happened to Justin Jefferson?

It happened in the Minnesota Vikings Week 5 defeat against the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. In that game, Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury after slipping and falling on the pitch. Following his fall, the LSU alum got to his feet and proceeded to leave the contest.

It later came out that the three-time Pro Bowler had suffered a hamstring injury. He was subsequently placed on injured reserve, meaning that he was set to miss a minimum of four fixtures.

When will Justin Jefferson return?

The earliest time that Jefferson can come back to the gridiron is Week 10, when the Vikings face the Indianapolis Colts. However, the initial prognosis for the injury was a recovery period of four to six weeks. Hence, it's hard to see Jefferson being available as soon as Week 10 against the Colts.

While the reports from the NFL insiders are optimistic, there's nothing that has been released from either the Vikings or Jefferson's camp. Jefferson hasn't missed a single NFL game until his Week 5 layoff, so it is expected that the Vikings are smart and calculated enough not to rush him back from injury.