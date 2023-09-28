Justin Jefferson injury update: Latest on Vikings WR for fantasy football Week 4

Minnesota Vikings superstar wideout Justin Jefferson suffered an injury scare in the Vikings Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year dropped to the turf in apparent pain on Minnesota's final drive of the afternoon inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

This event sent shockwaves around Minnesota as the franchise's best player looked to have suffered a left leg injury.

However, luckily for fantasy football managers with Jefferson on their teams, the perennial Pro Bowler walked to the sidelines on his own and returned to the game one play later.

It turns out that Justin Jefferson was merely suffering from cramps. It became evident as the training staff was seen stretching Jefferson's left calf muscle.

Will Justin Jefferson play in Week 4?

Yes. Justin Jefferson will play in the Vikings Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Vikings' head coach, Kevin O'Connell, confirmed after the loss to the Chargers that it was nothing more than cramps.

The Minnesota Vikings will need every ounce of Jefferson's talents as they are on a three-game losing streak to start the season.

They must get a positive result against the Carolina Panthers if they want to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Moreover, the Vikings fixture list won't get any easier in the coming weeks, as they have the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 and the 49ers and Packers back to back in Weeks 7 and 8.

What to expect from Justin Jefferson in 2023

Since being drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2020 Draft, Justin Jefferson has been a standout talent in the NFL arena.

The LSU alum has made three consecutive Pro Bowls, earned one first-team All-Pro nod, two second-team All-Pro selections, one NFL receptions leader award, one NFL receiving yards leader award, and the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Jefferson is one of the reasons why the Vikings made the postseason in 2022, as he put up an all-time season catching passes from fellow Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings' offense is built around Jefferson, as the system thrives when he is fed the ball. Thanks to Jefferson's pass-catching abilities, the Vikings are able to outscore their opponents and mask their average defense on the other side of the ball.

Coming into the 2023 NFL season, we expect Jefferson to put up yet another Pro Bowl season. While Jefferson isn't a touchdown accumulator, he is brilliant in receiving the ball and trudging through to accumulate yardage for his team.

If Jefferson and Cousins connect well, then the sky is the limit for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023.