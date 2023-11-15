Justin Jefferson injury update: Latest on Vikings WR for Week 11 SNF vs Broncos

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is another week closer to returning to the field. Jefferson has been on injured reserve for most of the season with a hamstring injury, but he could make his long-awaited return on Sunday Night Football vs. the Denver Broncos.

He suffered the injury in Week 5 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs and hasn't played since. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year recorded 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns in the five games he played in this season.

Jefferson has been seen practicing on a limited basis with the Vikings.

Justin Jefferson injury update

Justin Jefferson during San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings

There seems like there's a good chance that Justin Jefferson will play this week.

He returned to practice last week, although he missed this past Sunday's game vs. the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings plan to ramp up his activity in practice, with hopes that he can feature this week.

The Vikings have won their last five games in his absence and currently have a 6-4 win/loss record. After last Sunday's 27-19 victory over the Saints, he posted this on X, providing little more optimism that his return could be imminent.

What happened to Justin Jefferson?

Justin Jefferson during Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in the Vikings' Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The injury wasn't deemed severe enough to keep him out for a long period of time, but he has been sidelined for five games already.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell was asked by the media if Jefferson will play this Sunday night, to which he said:

"We’ll see. We’re going to ramp him up. He handled the workload that we started him out with last week, opening up his window to get him back on the practice field. We’ll see what that looks like throughout the week, maybe a little bit more here or there. Nobody wants to be out there more than Justin, but we’re going to continue to be smart with (him)."

When will Justin Jefferson return?

Justin Jefferson during Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers

While there hasn't been an official word on Justin Jefferson's status for Week 11's Sunday Night Football showdown between the Denver Broncos, there is some optimism that he will play this week.

Jefferson is practicing for a second-straight week and has been increasing his volume, in terms of practice workload. While the Vikings have said they won't play Jefferson until he is 100%, he may be in with a chance to be ready in time for Sunday night.

