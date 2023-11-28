Justin Jefferson injury update: Latest on Vikings WR for Week 13 Fantasy Football

Justin Jefferson's absence has been felt harshly by the Minnesota Vikings, who are currently struggling to get anything going on offense after injuries to their two biggest stars - Jefferson and quarterback Kirk Cousins, who's out for the season with a torn Achilles.

If there are any positives for Vikings fans after the 12-10 defeat to the Chicago Bears on Monday, is that their offense might have one of their superstars back when they return from their Week 13 bye.

Justin Jefferson Injury Update

As per Adam Schefter, NFL insider from ESPN, the wide receiver is being activated from the injured reserve and will be available for the next time the Minnesota Vikings play in Week 14.

There was a tiny glimpse of hope from the Vikings that Jefferson would've been able to play in Week 12, but the team decided to play it safe and not force anything due to the possibility of an extra week of rest to his damaged hamstring. They can now ease his return to the field.

What happened to Justin Jefferson?

The receiver damaged his hamstring in Week 5 playing against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jefferson was visibly upset after suffering the injury and wanted to play, but it was clear he had no physical conditions to return.

The Minnesota Vikings placed him on injured reserve after the game and he has been touted to return to action since Week 10, with a small possibility to return against the Chicago Bears. However, the franchise decided to play it safe.

When will Justin Jefferson return?

The wide receiver will return to action in Week 14, when the Vikings return from their bye week and play the Las Vegas Raiders in a game that has become crucial for their playoff hopes.

Following Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury, it seemed that Minnesota's season was over, but the team found a way to remain competitive once they traded a sixth-round pick for quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Even though their wild card spot is under threat, Justin Jefferson's return will certainly provide a boost for the struggling offense until the end of the season.