Justin Jefferson injury update: Latest on Vikings WR for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Justin Jefferson was meant to be a prize awaiting fantasy managers around the country on Sunday. In a weekend leading into the playoffs for many leagues, some believed that he was going to be the difference between a championship and a first-round bounce.

Those managers were dealt with a horrifying result on Sunday as Jefferson suffered an injury on his return. What's the status of the wide receiver and how long could he potentially miss? Here's a look at the latest information.

Justin Jefferson at Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders

Justin Jefferson Injury Update

The Vikings wide receiver is dealing with a chest injury that resulted in him getting sent to the hospital. However, the diagnosis was positive and, according to Ian Rapoport on Good Morning Football, ruled out the most serious potentialities of the injury. Here's how he put it:

“The reason they took him to the hospital is to rule out any complications or any serious internal injuries. It does not seem like Justin Jefferson has those.”

Jefferson returned to the game later that day and flew home with the team, which is a positive development for the wide receiver as some players with chest injuries can be forced to drive instead. Additionally, it was a quick trip to the hospital, considering he was able to return so that seemingly was the best result possible.

What happened to Justin Jefferson?

The Vikings wide receiver made his return to massive fanfare, but he failed to finish two quarters in his return to the gridiron. In Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Jefferson had one injury-free catch and then on his second grab, he took a big hit.

He was hit in the side while he went airborne at full extension to catch a pass thrown by Joshua Dobbs and hit the ground hard. It appeared that the landing was the cause of the injury, but his reaction to the hit didn't indicate to most that he was going to be diagnosed with a chest injury.

Upon hitting the ground, Justin Jefferson reached back toward just above his right hip, making many speculate that it was perhaps a back injury. Rather, it has been listed as a chest injury. However, that doesn't rule out that he won't be hurting from the hit on the side as well. That said, the hit on the side hasn't been listed so the focus is on his chest.

When will Justin Jefferson return?

It is a short week for the Minnesota Vikings as they play next on Saturday, so it decreases the chances that the Vikings will see him on the field. However, with the team at 7-6 and still alive for a playoff berth, Jefferson is going to do everything in his power to get out there, regardless of whether he is 100% healthy or not.

The wide receiver's attendance in practice this week could be a big indication. If he even has one limited practice, it seems the odds are high that he'll get back out on the gridiron next week. That said, there's a risk that he might be a decoy as well on certain plays. At this time of year, tricks come early and often.