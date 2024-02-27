Justin Jefferson landing spots: 3 teams that can afford star WR if he gets traded

In a stunning piece of news, it has emerged that Justin Jefferson might be on the market. Instead of offering a new contract, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly deciding to trade him to get some new picks. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is also set to be a free agent and the franchise might have decided that they cannot retain both and it would be better to begin a new chapter.

If the Vikings do decide to trade Justin Jefferson then he will not be short of suitors. But given that he is one of the top players in the league in his position, he will command a hefty contract. His market value is expected to be around $30 million per year and that means that teams that are expected to be significantly under the cap can only affford him.

However, we need to also consider which teams actually need him and will get a receiver at the top of his game. Taking into account all of these factors, here are some of the best landing spots for Justin Jefferson.

Teams Justin Jefferson can play with next season

#1 - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are under the salary cap and have the first overall pick in the draft. They are likely to draft a new quarterback in someone like Caleb Willaims, in which case they will need to give him the best weapons to succeed. Even if they stay with Justin Fields, they are likely to get a bunch of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will allow them to build a roster with some of the best rookies.

Getting Justin Jefferson in that environment could be a masterstroke. He already plays with the Vikings and therefore is familiar with teams in the NFC North. He will be able to use both his talent and knowledge to succeed there. He will also have the support of D.J. Moore on the other side that will make him part of an elite tandem. The only question remains whether Minnesota will trade him to a divisional rivals.

#2 - Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are in a similar situation to the Chicago Bears in that they are also looking for a new quarterback. They have the second overall pick in the draft and are likely to end up with either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, two of the top prospects this year.

They have holes across the roster and getting a wide receiver like Justin Jefferson could be the uplift the fanbase needs. Also, this is the first year they are under the new ownership and they will be looking for a marquee signing. They are under the salary cap and can definitely afford his salary. But much will depend on how well they can draft to fill other positions, especially on defense where they lost stalwarts like Montez Sweat and Chase Young, so that they can build a competitive roster.

#3 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots might be able to convince the Chicago Bears to allow them to get Justin Jefferson. They are in the AFC and any agreement will them means that the wide receiver cannot come back to haunt them in the playoffs if both teams get there.

They were among the worst teams in the league last season and have, therefore, ended up with the third overall pick in the draft. They might get a new quarterback and need weapons aroind him. They have a new head coach and are turning the page on the Bill Belichick era. They need someone like Justin Jefferson to bring back hope and he might be the perfect fit for them.