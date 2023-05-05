Justin Jefferson net worth: How much is Vikings star worth in 2023?

Justin Jefferson has gone from strength to strength since joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. The receiver finished with the most receiving yards and receptions last season and was in contention for the MVP award.

According to reports, Jefferson is worth an estimated $9 million as of 2023. The 23-year-old has made a small fortune courtesy of his three seasons in the NFL. Jefferson signed a four-year, $13.12 million rookie contract with the Vikings in 2020. The deal included a $7.1 million signing bonus.

In 2023 Jefferson is expected to make a $2.4 million base salary in the fourth year of his rookie contract.

Vikings Nation @vikingsnationmn The #Vikings have officially exercised the fifth-year option for WR Justin Jefferson. A very obvious and unsurprising move to all…but now it’s official. The #Vikings have officially exercised the fifth-year option for WR Justin Jefferson. A very obvious and unsurprising move to all…but now it’s official. https://t.co/3zdDxklt0D

Last month, Minnesota exercised the fifth-year option on Jefferson's contract. The three-time Pro Bowler is now under contract with the team through the 2024 season.

He also has an endorsement deal with sportswear business Under Armour that earns him dough apart from his NFL contract. He was previously endorsed by Nike.

Justin Jefferson stats: How did the Vikings WR fare in 2022 NFL season

Justin Jefferson finished the 2022 NFL regular season with the most receiving yards (1,809) and the most receptions (128). He linked up excellently with quarterback Kirk Cousins throughout the campaign, helping the Minnesota Vikings win the NFC North division with a 13-4 record.

Jefferson caught eight touchdowns through the air and also rushed for one score while featuring in all 17 regular season games. The Vikings were tipped to make a deep run into the playoffs as their premier receiver was having a splendid campaign.

However, Jefferson didn't have the best of matches against the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. He finished with an underwhelming 47 receiving yards on seven receptions as Minnesota crashed out of the postseason. Nonetheless, the Vikings will be hoping to build their offense around Jefferson for next season.

