Justin Tucker opera commercial: Does he sing?

You could say Justin Tucker has an argument to be crowned the greatest kicker in the NFL's long and illustrious history. So, where do we start with the GOAT kicker?

What distance record hasn't he broken in his relatively young NFL career? The Baltimore Ravens special teams stud has bailed his team out time and time again in dicey situations, and he has long since been coveted around the league.

You could also say Justin Tucker is the epitome of kicking excellence, as he holds NFL records such as the most accurate kicker, longest field goal ever, and first kicker to kick a field goal in the 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s in the same game, fastest kicker to 1,000 points, amongst other illustrious tallies.

What's more, aside from his kicking ability, Tucker is a man of many talents. Here's a look at one of his most popular skills off the pitch.

Justin Tucker opera commercial appearance

In 2015, Tucker was contracted by Royal Farms to sing for its line of commercials. They made the below commercial following his fourth NFL season, and by then, Tucker was already building a reputation for himself around the league. The Royal Farm commercial was a massive hit.

More recently, Tucker showcased his pipes, singing "It feels good to football" in the NFL's 2022 season launch commercial.

The commercial also featured several talented NFL hotshots, but it was Tucker's operatic performance that broke the internet.

reminder that justin tucker is also an amazing opera singer



reminder that justin tucker is also an amazing opera singerhttps://t.co/fMyAFZmJUj

Does Justin Tucker sing?

Yes, he sings, and you might have heard more about him if he took up offers from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Opera Orchestra of New York.

Unfortunately, he had to turn down both due to football commitments.

Singing is not new to the GOAT kicker, as Tucker was a music major at the University of Texas Butler School of Music.

Tucker earlier said he plans to pursue more artistic endeavors when he retires from the league. But judging by his performances lately and the four-year extension with the Ravens worth $24 million, it's unlikely that retirement is on the horizon anytime soon.

Just a friendly reminder that Justin Tucker can sing opera in seven different languages

How is Justin Tucker performing this NFL season?

Justin Tucker has had a typically effective 2022 NFL season thus far, making all nine field goals. His accuracy will be key to the Ravens making another playoff push this season.

In Week 5, Tucker made another long game-winning kick, this time against last season's Super Bowl finalists, the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens orchestrated a masterful seven-play, 50-yard drive in just under two minutes to set up Justin Tucker's 43-yard game-winning field goal as time expired in Week 5

The drive only featured Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, and a sprinkle of Kenyan Drake



The drive only featured Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, and a sprinkle of Kenyan Drake The Ravens orchestrated a masterful seven-play, 50-yard drive in just under two minutes to set up Justin Tucker’s 43-yard game-winning field goal as time expired in Week 5The drive only featured Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, and a sprinkle of Kenyan Drake https://t.co/ft4dsCFdWq

