Lamar Jackson praises "legendary" Justin Tucker after kicker's record-breaking field goal

There aren't any kickers in the NFL currently that can compare to Justin Tucker's legacy. Adam Vinatieri was the last one to leave as big an impact on the NFL as Tucker. But it's Tucker's league now, and the Baltimore Ravens are beneficiaries of his services.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson knows just how legendary Tucker is. Jackson has witnessed Tucker make game-winning kicks for his team countless times since he became the starting QB in 2018. During Jackson's post-game press conference Sunday, he told reporters how much Tucker means to the Ravens week-in and week-out.

Lamar Jackson praises Justin Tucker after the longest field goal in history

When Justin Tucker got his chance on a 66-yard field goal, the Ravens looked finished. The Detroit Lions thought they had won the game. The context makes what Tucker did that much more meaningful for the Ravens.

Jackson praised his kicker after the game, saying:

“No doubt, no doubt. He’s a huge part of our game. If we’re not getting it done, he’s going to come through and give us three points here, three points there. He did throughout the game, he missed one early on and came back and won us the game. That’s legendary right there. Can’t take nothing from that guy.”

Tucker may have missed a kick in the first quarter. But what makes a great kicker is forgetting about your mistakes and rebounding from them. Kicking is as much about being mentally resilient as being physically gifted. Tucker has the best of both worlds, which is why he's been the best kicker since being drafted in 2012.

Field Yates @FieldYates Justin Tucker has now made 50 straight field goals in the 4th quarter or OT. 50!



Of those 50, 21 have been from 40+ yards, 7 from 50+ yards and 1 from 66, the longest in NFL History.



He's *never* missed a kick in the final minute of regulation (16-for-16).



The NFL is a league where finding a kicker can cripple a franchise. Justin Tucker doesn't just fill the position. He's an offensive weapon the Ravens can deploy and bank on scoring each time.

The fact that he's never missed a kick in the final minute of regulation is his most telling statistic.

Justin Tucker on a path to the Hall of Fame

The "legendary" Justin Tucker is only 31 and will turn 32 later this season. But his list of accolades is already Hall of Fame worthy.

He's made First-Team All-Pro four times and been to five Pro Bowls. His 90.578% kicking percentage is the highest of all time.

Currently, there are only two kickers in the pro football Hall of Fame. Jan Stenerud and Morten Andersen are enshrined and will be joined by Vinatieri in the coming years. Justin Tucker is on the path to joining them, and the NFL knows it already.

Tucker figures to be a key piece of the Ravens' future. Baltimore has a weapon that is unlike any other in football right now. The Ravens will need all of these tools handy as Lamar Jackson chases a Super Bowl ring.

