Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals NFL odds, picks, line and spread – August 20 | NFL preseason 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Glendale to face the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night at State Farm Stadium. Both the Chiefs and Cardinals are 1-0 after the first week of preseason play.

The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys in a comeback win that saw kicker Matt Prater kick two field goals in the final two minutes of regulation. The Chiefs also defeated the 49ers in a come-from-behind victory with a game-winning drive in the final minutes of play.

The Chiefs are expected to play more starters this week as quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets up to speed. Mahomes and his offense should get more playing time against the Cardinals.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to make his preseason debut against the Chiefs on Friday night. The Cardinals haven't said much about other offensive or defensive starters.

Patrick Mahomes first ever preseason snap was a sign of things to come pic.twitter.com/Ci6eJbG2ln — CHIEFS HIGHLIGHTS (@ChiefsHighlight) August 14, 2021

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals: Betting odds

The visiting Kansas City Chiefs are 2.5 point favorites over the home team Arizona Cardinals.

The over/under for this game is 41.5 points.

QB Kyler Murray on why he liked having no preseason games last year: pic.twitter.com/oJ1IX22xCR — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 17, 2021

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals: Picks

The Chiefs starters, who got their feet wet last week against the 49ers and are entering the second preseason game of the season, should see more playing time this time around.

The Chiefs, who are favored to win, should emerge victorious, moving to 2-0 in the preseason. The Chiefs offensive line will also get another opportunity to show the improvement they have made during the offseason.

The Cardinals' Matt Prater could follow up on his performance from last week with more big kicks this week, but look for the Chiefs defense to make some big stops against Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals: Money line

Kansas City Chiefs (-140)

Arizona Cardinals (+115)

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals: Spread

In a preseason game, it's hard to determine whether teams will be able to cover the spread or not. There are a lot of factors that go into it, especially when it comes to whether starters on both sidelines will play significant minutes.

The Chiefs were 8-11 against the spread in 2020 and the Cardinals were 7-9. The Chiefs should take the win, but might not cover the spread on their way to doing so. Both teams had come-from-behind rallies in their games last week, meaning this could be another close game.

