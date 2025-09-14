Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ahead of the Chiefs vs. Eagles game, here's a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup for Week 2

Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Eagles:

Position Starter QB Patrick Mahomes RB Isiah Pacheco WR Tyquan Thornton WR Hollywood Brown WR JuJu Smith-Schuster TE Travis Kelce LT Josh Simmons LG Kingsley Suamataia C Creed Humphrey RG Trey Smith RT Jawaan Taylor

Position Starter LDE George Karlaftis LDT Chris Jones RDT Omarr Norman-Lott RDE Mike Danna WLB Drue Tranquill MLB Nick Bolton SLB Leo Chenal LCB Trent McDuffie SS Jaden Hicks FS Bryan Cook RCB Jaylen Watson NB Chamarri Conner

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Eagles:

Position Starter PK Harrison Butker P Matt Araiza H Matt Araiza PR Nikko Remigio KR Nikko Remigio LS James Winchester

Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter QB Jalen Hurts RB Saquon Barkley WR A.J. Brown WR DeVonta Smith WR Jahan Dotson TE Grant Calcaterra FB Khari Blasingime LT Jordan Mailata LG Landon Dickerson C Cam Jurgens RG Tyler Steen RT Lane Johnson

Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter LDE Moro Ojomo NT Jordan Davis RDE Jalen Carter WLB Nolan Smith Jr. LILB Zack Baun RILB Jihaad Campbell SLB Jalyx Hunt LCB Adoree' Jackson SS Reed Blankenship FS Andrew Mukuba RCB Quinyon Mitchell NB Cooper DeJean

Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:

Position Starter PK Jake Elliott P Braden Mann H Braden Mann PR Jahan Dotson KR Tank Bigsby LS Charley Hughlett

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Patrick Mahomes Gardner Minshew - - RB Isiah Pacheco Kareem Hunt Brashard Smith Elijah Mitchell WR Xavier Worthy (O) Jalen Royals (O) Nikko Remigio - WR Hollywood Brown Tyquan Thornton Rashee Rice (SUSP) - WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Jason Brownlee - - TE Travis Kelce Noah Gray Robert Tonyan Jared Wiley LT Josh Simmons Wanya Morris - - LG Kingsley Suamataia Mike Caliendo - - C Creed Humphrey Hunter Nourzad - - RG Trey Smith Ethan Driskell (O) - - RT Jawaan Taylor Jaylon Moore - -

Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE George Karlaftis Charles Omenihu Malik Herring Janarius Robinson (IR) LDT Chris Jones Jerry Tillery - - RDT Omarr Norman-Lott Derrick Nnadi - - RDE Mike Danna Ashton Gillotte Felix Anudike-Uzomah (IR) - WLB Drue Tranquill Jeffrey Bassa - - MLB Nick Bolton Jack Cochrane Brandon George (IR) - SLB Leo Chenal Cooper McDonald - - LCB Trent McDuffie Nazeeh Johnson (IR) Eric Scott Jr. (IR) - SS Jaden Hicks Deon Bush (IR) - - FS Bryan Cook Kevin Knowles - - RCB Jaylen Watson Kristian Fulton Nohl Williams Joshua Williams NB Chamarri Conner - - -

Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Harrison Butker - - - P Matt Araiza - - - H Matt Araiza - - - PR Nikko Remigio Brashard Smith - - KR Nikko Remigio Brashard Smith - - LS James Winchester - - -

Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Here's a look at the Philadelphia Eagles' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jalen Hurts Tanner McKee (Q) Sam Howell - RB Saquon Barkley Will Shipley (O) Tank Bigsby AJ Dillon WR A.J. Brown John Metchie III - - WR DeVonta Smith Darius Cooper - - WR Jahan Dotson Johnny Wilson (IR) - - TE Dallas Goedert (O) Grant Calcaterra Kylen Granson Cameron Latu FB Ben VanSumeren (IR) - - - LT Jordan Mailata Fred Johnson Myles Hinton (IR) - LG Landon Dickerson Brett Toth - - C Cam Jurgens Drew Kendall Willie Lampkin (IR) - RG Tyler Steen Matt Pryor - - RT Lane Johnson Cameron Williams (IR) - -

Here's a look at the Philadelphia Eagles' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Moro Ojomo Byron Young - - NT Jordan Davis Ty Robinson - - RDE Jalen Carter Za'Darius Smith - - WLB Nolan Smith Jr. Za'Darius Smith Azeez Ojulari Ogbo Okoronkwo LILB Zack Baun Smael Mondon Jr. - - RILB Jihaad Campbell Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Smael Mondon Jr. Nakobe Dean (O) SLB Jalyx Hunt Joshua Uche Patrick Johnson - LCB Adoree' Jackson Jakorian Bennett - - SS Reed Blankenship Marcus Epps - - FS Andrew Mukuba Sydney Brown Lewis Cine (IR) - RCB Quinyon Mitchell Kelee Ringo - - NB Cooper DeJean Mac McWilliams - -

Here's a look at the Philadelphia Eagles' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Jake Elliott - - - P Braden Mann - - - H Braden Mann - - - PR Jahan Dotson Cooper DeJean - - KR Will Shipley (O) Tank Bigsby John Metchie III AJ Dillon LS Charley Hughlett - - -

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 2 clash

The Chiefs vs. Eagles clash will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the matchup on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Chiefs vs. Eagles Week 2 game:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

