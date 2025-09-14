  • home icon
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 14, 2025 10:31 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN)

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ahead of the Chiefs vs. Eagles game, here's a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup for Week 2

Kansas City Chiefs projected starting lineup

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on offense vs. the Eagles:

PositionStarter
QBPatrick Mahomes
RBIsiah Pacheco
WRTyquan Thornton
WRHollywood Brown
WRJuJu Smith-Schuster
TETravis Kelce
LTJosh Simmons
LGKingsley Suamataia
CCreed Humphrey
RGTrey Smith
RTJawaan Taylor
PositionStarter
LDEGeorge Karlaftis
LDTChris Jones
RDTOmarr Norman-Lott
RDEMike Danna
WLBDrue Tranquill
MLBNick Bolton
SLBLeo Chenal
LCBTrent McDuffie
SSJaden Hicks
FSBryan Cook
RCBJaylen Watson
NBChamarri Conner
Here's a look at the Chiefs' projected starters on special teams vs. the Eagles:

PositionStarter
PKHarrison Butker
PMatt Araiza
HMatt Araiza
PRNikko Remigio
KRNikko Remigio
LSJames Winchester
Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on offense vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
QBJalen Hurts
RBSaquon Barkley
WRA.J. Brown
WRDeVonta Smith
WRJahan Dotson
TEGrant Calcaterra
FBKhari Blasingime
LTJordan Mailata
LGLandon Dickerson
CCam Jurgens
RGTyler Steen
RTLane Johnson
Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on defense vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
LDEMoro Ojomo
NTJordan Davis
RDEJalen Carter
WLBNolan Smith Jr.
LILBZack Baun
RILBJihaad Campbell
SLBJalyx Hunt
LCBAdoree' Jackson
SSReed Blankenship
FSAndrew Mukuba
RCBQuinyon Mitchell
NBCooper DeJean
Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chiefs:

PositionStarter
PKJake Elliott
PBraden Mann
HBraden Mann
PRJahan Dotson
KRTank Bigsby
LSCharley Hughlett
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBPatrick MahomesGardner Minshew--
RBIsiah PachecoKareem HuntBrashard SmithElijah Mitchell
WRXavier Worthy (O)Jalen Royals (O)Nikko Remigio-
WRHollywood BrownTyquan ThorntonRashee Rice (SUSP)-
WRJuJu Smith-SchusterJason Brownlee--
TETravis KelceNoah GrayRobert TonyanJared Wiley
LTJosh SimmonsWanya Morris--
LGKingsley SuamataiaMike Caliendo--
CCreed HumphreyHunter Nourzad--
RGTrey SmithEthan Driskell (O)--
RTJawaan TaylorJaylon Moore--
Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEGeorge KarlaftisCharles OmenihuMalik HerringJanarius Robinson (IR)
LDTChris JonesJerry Tillery--
RDTOmarr Norman-LottDerrick Nnadi--
RDEMike DannaAshton GillotteFelix Anudike-Uzomah (IR)-
WLBDrue TranquillJeffrey Bassa--
MLBNick BoltonJack CochraneBrandon George (IR)-
SLBLeo ChenalCooper McDonald--
LCBTrent McDuffieNazeeh Johnson (IR)Eric Scott Jr. (IR)-
SSJaden HicksDeon Bush (IR)--
FSBryan CookKevin Knowles--
RCBJaylen WatsonKristian FultonNohl WilliamsJoshua Williams
NBChamarri Conner---
Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKHarrison Butker---
PMatt Araiza---
HMatt Araiza---
PRNikko RemigioBrashard Smith--
KRNikko RemigioBrashard Smith--
LSJames Winchester---
Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Here's a look at the Philadelphia Eagles' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJalen HurtsTanner McKee (Q)Sam Howell-
RBSaquon BarkleyWill Shipley (O)Tank BigsbyAJ Dillon
WRA.J. BrownJohn Metchie III--
WRDeVonta SmithDarius Cooper--
WRJahan DotsonJohnny Wilson (IR)--
TEDallas Goedert (O)Grant CalcaterraKylen GransonCameron Latu
FBBen VanSumeren (IR)---
LTJordan MailataFred JohnsonMyles Hinton (IR)-
LGLandon DickersonBrett Toth--
CCam JurgensDrew KendallWillie Lampkin (IR)-
RGTyler SteenMatt Pryor--
RTLane JohnsonCameron Williams (IR)--
Here's a look at the Philadelphia Eagles' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMoro OjomoByron Young--
NTJordan DavisTy Robinson--
RDEJalen CarterZa'Darius Smith--
WLBNolan Smith Jr.Za'Darius SmithAzeez OjulariOgbo Okoronkwo
LILBZack BaunSmael Mondon Jr.--
RILBJihaad CampbellJeremiah Trotter Jr.Smael Mondon Jr.Nakobe Dean (O)
SLBJalyx HuntJoshua UchePatrick Johnson-
LCBAdoree' JacksonJakorian Bennett--
SSReed BlankenshipMarcus Epps--
FSAndrew MukubaSydney BrownLewis Cine (IR)-
RCBQuinyon MitchellKelee Ringo--
NBCooper DeJeanMac McWilliams--
Here's a look at the Philadelphia Eagles' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJake Elliott---
PBraden Mann---
HBraden Mann---
PRJahan DotsonCooper DeJean--
KRWill Shipley (O)Tank BigsbyJohn Metchie IIIAJ Dillon
LSCharley Hughlett---
How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 2 clash

The Chiefs vs. Eagles clash will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the matchup on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Chiefs vs. Eagles Week 2 game:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Fox
  • Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
