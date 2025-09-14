Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season
The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ahead of the Chiefs vs. Eagles game, here's a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup for Week 2
Here's a look at the Philadelphia Eagles' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Moro Ojomo
Byron Young
-
-
NT
Jordan Davis
Ty Robinson
-
-
RDE
Jalen Carter
Za'Darius Smith
-
-
WLB
Nolan Smith Jr.
Za'Darius Smith
Azeez Ojulari
Ogbo Okoronkwo
LILB
Zack Baun
Smael Mondon Jr.
-
-
RILB
Jihaad Campbell
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Smael Mondon Jr.
Nakobe Dean (O)
SLB
Jalyx Hunt
Joshua Uche
Patrick Johnson
-
LCB
Adoree' Jackson
Jakorian Bennett
-
-
SS
Reed Blankenship
Marcus Epps
-
-
FS
Andrew Mukuba
Sydney Brown
Lewis Cine (IR)
-
RCB
Quinyon Mitchell
Kelee Ringo
-
-
NB
Cooper DeJean
Mac McWilliams
-
-
Here's a look at the Philadelphia Eagles' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Jake Elliott
-
-
-
P
Braden Mann
-
-
-
H
Braden Mann
-
-
-
PR
Jahan Dotson
Cooper DeJean
-
-
KR
Will Shipley (O)
Tank Bigsby
John Metchie III
AJ Dillon
LS
Charley Hughlett
-
-
-
How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 2 clash
The Chiefs vs. Eagles clash will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the matchup on Fubo.
Here are the key details for the Chiefs vs. Eagles Week 2 game:
Date: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
