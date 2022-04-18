"There is no universe in which Kap is better than Baker Mayfield" - NFL fans react to Panthers WR pushing for Colin Kaepernick signing

As we approach the NFL Draft, we also count down the days of not knowing all 32 NFL franchises' quarterbacks for the 2022 season. Baker Mayfield and Colin Kaepernick are two QBs who have never been in the league at the same time, but they're being intertwined as part of the Panthers' quest to find their next signal-caller after two additions to the room fell flat in 2021.

Cam Newton, who re-signed with the team midway through the season after spending the 2020 season with the New England Patriots, is not right for the role. Sam Darnold, the former 2018 No. 3 pick that has bombed in both New York and Carolina, is not a suitable option for the QB1 role either. So with the need for a new QB, the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the free-agent market, and the trade market are the best options available.

Colin Kaepernick and Baker Mayfield are options for the latter two outlets, respectively, but Robby Anderson isn't sold on both of them throwing him the ball next season.

Anderson has indicated that he doesn't want Baker Mayfield through his Instagram activity (commenting "Nooooo" on a post linking Mayfield to the Panthers), but sang a different tune regarding Kaepernick.

When CBS Sports' Josina Anderson mentioned the possibility of signing Kaepernick, Anderson responded with flames and prayer emojis. In the year 2022, that is a ringing endorsement.

NFL fans do not agree that Colin Kaepernick is better than Baker Mayfield

Robby Anderson's input means the most when it pertains to the next Carolina QB. Well, maybe second most behind D.J. Moore, who had more receiving yards than Anderson and the next guys after him on the Panthers' leaderboard.

That said, fans weighed in, as well, on Anderson's input, and well, they don't exactly see eye-to-eye with the Panthers slot receiver:

Baker Mayfield may have hurt his trade value with recent comments

Baker Mayfield is not happy with how Cleveland treated him this offseason. In acquiring Deshaun Watson and extending him on a $230 million deal, the Browns did Mayfield dirty to a degree.

Was it enough to say what he did on the Ya Never Know podcast? Well, you decide:

“I feel disrespected 100 percent because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I got my taste of it because I’ve had four different head coaches in four years, a bunch of different coordinators."

The comments have provoked analysts like Colin Cowherd to say that he doesn't have the personality to play QB in the NFL:

“I’ve said before: Baker talks too much. He’s often too rambling, very impulsive. The last four years have been filled with snark, disappointment, combativeness. Baker was in a hole, grabbed a shovel and just kept digging. Once again, he talks too much. It wasn’t calculated, it wasn’t prepared.”

Baker Mayfield was on the Seahawks' radar before Seattle signed Geno Smith this past week. His options now include the Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers, whose WR2 has given the opposite of a blessing to the 2017 Heisman winner.

