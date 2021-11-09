Kareem Abdul-Jabbar upset how Colin Kaepernick is still blacklisted while Aaron Rodgers has 'ruined sports'

Aaron Rodgers' lies about being vaccinated against COVID-19 have caught the eye of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Rodgers told reporters in August that he was immunized.

But Rodgers missed Week 8 due to contracting COVID-19, and reports are he's not vaccinated.

The reigning NFL MVP inspired Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to write a column comparing the situation between Rodgers and Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick hasn't been given a chance in the NFL since standing up to racial injustice in 2017. Rodgers stands up for something that puts people at risk health and safety-wise.

Yet Rodgers is in no danger of being suspended by the league, much to the chagrin of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is upset how Colin Kaepernick is still out of the NFL while Aaron Rodgers has 'ruined sports.'

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has earned respect for his well-spoken manner in his columns. The comparison between Kaepernick and Rodgers is valid, as both have stood up for what they view as wrong.

The difference is Kaepernick has been essentially banished from the league. The 19-time all-star Jabbar wrote,

“I can’t help but think of Colin Kaepernick, who was blacklisted by the NFL for passively expressing his frustration with systemic racism – a brave act meant to help his community and save lives – while multi-millionaire Rodgers will continue to play, despite lying to the fans and his teammates and putting innocent lives in danger.”

The six-time NBA champion didn't stop there. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made a point to mention Joe Rogan, a notable conspiracy theorist and someone Rodgers consulted. He included,

“His lies, his illogical defense, and his hubris damage all professional athletes. Instead of consulting immunologists, he consulted anti-vaxxer and podcast host Joe Rogan, who also contracted the virus. If he ever requires open-heart surgery, will he hand the scalpel to romance writers because they know about matters of the heart?”

Kareem has long been a champion for justice

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played in the NBA at a time when racism and prejudice still existed. He was a trailblazer in fighting injustice and inequality.

Understandably, he has the stance he does on Rodgers getting special treatment. Abdul-Jabbar is also unsettled because he sees Rodgers as defying logic and science.

The column ended with a powerful quote from one of the most powerful and influential players in NBA history. Abdul-Jabbar brought up a point many people have asked about since the news about Rodgers came out.

He ended his column by saying,

“Time will tell whether Rodgers will be judged by the content of his character or the strength of his throwing arm.”

Edited by LeRon Haire