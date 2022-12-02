Keeping up with the Joneses! How many players called Jones do the Patriots have?

The Mac Jones-led New England Patriots are one of the most successful franchises in NFL history. This is largely due to the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick-led dynasty that lasted two decades. However, since Tom Brady left in 2020, the Patriots haven't been the same.

However, since 2020, many interesting things have been brewing in New England. Things such as Bill Belichick rocking full camo, a revolving door of defensive talent, and perhaps most intriguingly, a fixation on signing players called Jones. We know there's nothing wrong with having more than two players on your team with the same last name. But we have to feel sorry for the Joneses during the Patriots coaching briefs.

Four players bear the surname on the New England Patriots' roster. Of these players, three are defensive backs, while the fourth is the Patriots' starting quarterback.

The four Joneses of the New England Patriots

#1. Mac Jones, Quarterback, Number 10

Mac Jones is the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. The second-year pro has previously been tagged as the new Tom Brady by numerous analysts. The Patriots selected him out of the University of Alabama in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mac Jones had a stellar 2021 season and he came second in the offensive rookie of the year vote. However, he has experienced a downturn in fortunes since. New England fans will be hoping he can get back on track, as the keys to their franchise's future largely depends on the performance of the Crimson Tide alum.

#2. Jonathan Jones, Defensive Back, Number 31

The oldest of the Joneses, Jonathan, has been around the NFL for seven seasons. The defensive back has spent his entire career at the Patriots. Jonathan Jones played college football for Auburn University, where he was the standout defensive anchor.

He was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has been a solid contributor ever since. His biggest career moment was being part of a defense that held the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl record-tying low of three points in the Patriots' 2019 Super Bowl victory.

#3. Marcus Jones, Defensive Back, Number 25

Marcus Jones played college football (and basketball) for the University of Houston. Marcus was a threat at defensive end for Houston, and he contributed to a successful NCAA tournament by the team's standards. The Patriots drafted him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Since being drafted, Marcus Jones has played snaps as a defensive back and as a punt returner. His versatility has proved to be an asset for the Patriots, which has seen him appear in ten games for the team.

#4. Jack Jones, Defensive Back, Number 13

Jack Jones is a rookie cornerback for the New England Patriots. The Patriots drafted him as a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State University. Heading into the draft, he was heralded as one of the most polished prospects at cornerback.

That assessment turned out to be true, with the rookie CB playing all 12 games for the Patriots this season. He is looking like a late-round steal and at the moment, he is the most reliable CB on the team. 19 solo tackles and two interceptions in 12 games isn't a stat line to be scoffed at by a rookie cornerback. The scary thing for the rest of the league is that he can only get better. Besides, he's under the guidance of a true defensive genius in Bill Belichick.

